Peter C. Andrews, 96, philanthropist, conservationist, Courier-Express Washington bureau chief

Aug. 27, 1925 – Aug. 24, 2022

Peter Andrews had a golden touch.

He touched the Buffalo Zoo, making it a leader in breeding polar bears in captivity, as well as the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., which had been his primary residence since he became Washington bureau chief for the Buffalo Courier-Express in 1968.

The Irish Classical Theatre Company was able to finish building its new home in downtown Buffalo – the Andrews Theatre, which opened in 1999 – thanks to a generous gift from Mr. Andrews and his wife, Joan Kostick Andrews.

He also lit the spark to start what is now the Burchfield Penney Art Center by donating the first Charles Burchfield painting for its collection. He and his wife later established an endowment to begin the Burchfield Penney’s artist-in-residence program.

"We owe such a debt of gratitude to this dynamic, loving couple," Nancy Weekly, Burchfield scholar, head of collections and Charles Cary Rumsey curator at the Burchfield, wrote in a tribute. "We will miss their presence and will celebrate with the greater community all the ways they enriched our lives."

Mr. Andrews, who spent every summer at a vacation home in nearby Bay Beach, Ont., died Aug. 24 at his residence in Canterbury Woods on Gates Circle, three days before his 97th birthday.

"Peter was always happy," said his longtime friend Lawrence Quinn, former managing partner of the Buffalo Sabres and emeritus board member of the Irish Classical Theatre Company. "He really appreciated the life he lived and you'd never hear him complain about anything."

Born in Buffalo, Peter Conners Andrews was the grandson of William J. "Fingy" Conners, a prominent businessman and founder of the Buffalo Courier-Express. He attended Deerfield Academy, a preparatory school in western Massachusetts, and served in the Navy during World War II until he contracted a near-fatal kidney disease.

Undecided about his future in 1948 after he received a bachelor's degree in economics from Princeton University, where he had played guitar in a band, Mr. Andrews accepted an offer from his uncle, Courier-Express publisher William J. Conners III, to become a photographer for the paper.

Arriving at the newspaper office as a features writer after graduating from Vassar College in 1952 was Joan Louise Kostick, daughter of an executive in the Kleinhans Co., the city's leading men's clothier. An encounter at the water cooler led to a first date covering a train wreck. They were married on New Year's Eve, 1955.

By then, Mr. Andrews had been a reporter and was promoted to financial editor. He won a Page One Award for exposing a city dump scandal involving Mayor Chester Kowal.

One of his early assignments had been to capture photos of animals at the Buffalo Zoo, which appeared in the paper as spoofs on personal ads from lonely people seeking dates. When he visited the zoo a few years later, he saw that all those animals were lonely, too.

"I saw a single tiger, a single bear, a single this, a single that," he told Buffalo News reporter Paula Voell in 1998.

Mr. Andrews called the zoo director and donated money to acquire Herman, a male polar bear, for the zoo's female bear, Maggie. It was the first major donation to the zoo in 30 years. He joined the board of directors and became president.

"After that, we had a polar bear factory going for years and years, and we were able to trade for other animals," he said.

Mr. Andrews led the way in bringing other major additions to the zoo's collection. When Samson the gorilla was acquired, he and zoo director Clayton Freiheit went to New York City and brought the young animal to Buffalo in the front seat of his station wagon.

He became Washington Bureau Chief for the Courier-Express in 1968 and covered both major party presidential nominating conventions that year. He became friends with "Fiddler on the Roof" star Theodore Bikel, a key organizer of the protests outside the Democratic Convention in Chicago.

Before he retired in 1980, he went to Moscow and Beijing with President Richard M. Nixon, covered Watergate, skied with President Gerald Ford, met Queen Elizabeth II and joked about Shakespeare with Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie.

"Since 1980, his really intense conservation work came into play," his daughter Julia Andrews said. "He made a lot of lifelong friends with primatologists and animal behaviorists. He loved talking shop with them."

In Washington, he revived another struggling zoo, joining the Friends of the National Zoo and becoming board president. In the year before he arrived, it had brought in just $400. In his last year as president, it raised more than $200,000.

An ardent conservationist and tireless traveler, he went to the North Pole on a Russian icebreaker and twice visited Antarctica. He visited Israel more than 20 times and helped build two animal preserves there. One of them is Hai Bar, a sanctuary for animals of the Bible.

Serving on the board of the African Wildlife Foundation, he had a scare on safari with actor Jimmy Stewart and his wife when their small plane almost crashed.

He traveled to Africa with primatologist Jane Goodall and sponsored the first-ever radio tracking of leopards, now standard in all zoological field studies. He also supported the Smithsonian's Tropical Research Center in Panama.

While still in Buffalo, he was a board member of Canisius College and then-Medaille College. He was the first donor to contribute to the rebuilding of Temple Beth Zion after a disastrous fire in 1962 and was one of the original investors in the Buffalo Sabres, serving on the team's board of directors until it was sold in 1997.

"Peter was genuinely a Renaissance man," said Vincent O'Neill, co-founder and retired artistic director of the Irish Classical Theatre Company. "He was so deeply knowledgeable and cultured. His family was first and foremost and then it was the arts, especially theater."

His wife had been a board member at the Studio Arena Theatre and both supported the revival of the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. They were the only patrons mentioned in the first program for "Rent," for a $1,000 donation given when the musical was still in its early stages of development.

In 2006, through the Joan Kostick and Peter Conners Andrews Foundation, they underwrote an appearance by Theodore Bikel at Temple Beth Zion and Canisius College's Montante Center to bring people of all faiths together.

In the early 1990s, while having lunch at Cole's restaurant, they saw a flyer for an Irish Classical Theatre Company production of Irish playwright Brian Friel's "The Lovers" at the Alleyway Theatre. Coincidentally, their daughter Louise, an actress, was writing a college paper on Friel. Their interest piqued, and they sought out O'Neill.

Their generosity touched the Burchfield Penney Art Center from the very start. Seeing an exhibition of 46 Burchfield paintings at Buffalo State in 1963, they bought one, the tempest-tossed "December Storm."

"After living with it for more than a year, they decided to share it with the public by donating it to the college – a very generous gesture that eventually would stimulate the creation of a museum," the Burchfield Penney's Nancy Weekly wrote. "Burchfield was positively thrilled by the Andrews' donation and celebratory dinner."

More donations of Burchfield works followed, including "The White Tower," an image of the Electric Tower in downtown Buffalo that Mr. Andrews gave in memory of his wife after her death in 2017.

When he retired as a newspaperman, his daughter Julia said, "he also started writing in earnest, writing fiction and short stories. He used to go to the Library of Congress to write."

He collected his stories and essays in a book, "Bits and Pieces." When he was 95, he retrieved and published a series of stories he had written in the 1950s from the tales told by an ancient clipper ship sailor named Jack Sinclair, who was a neighbor in Canada.

Mr. Andrews also became athletic in retirement. He took up rowing when he was 63 and continued until five years ago. He was a bicyclist and an avid skier, taking his last run at the age of 79 down a Double Black Diamond slope in Vail, Colo.

He is survived by three daughters, Julia Andrews, Molly Andrews and Louise Andrews; three sons, Peter Jr., Benjamin and David; a close friend, Anne McLellan; 11 grandchildren and a great-grandson.

Services were held Aug. 30 in Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave.