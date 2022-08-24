Pete Seminara, 58, popularized snowboarding in the East

Feb. 14, 1964 – Aug. 14, 2022

Pete Seminara always went boldly where everybody else was not sure they should go.

At Kissing Bridge, he not only was one of the first skiers to start snowboarding, but he also deliberately plunged off the trails and through the trees.

"He courted danger," his brother Dave said. "He loved being in threatening territory."

As a sales representative for snowboard makers, he showed up at ski resorts with a trunkload of boards and dared young skiers to try them out.

Living in New Jersey, he was such a flamboyant Buffalo Bills fan that he brazenly taunted New York Jets supporters tailgating outside the Meadowlands when the Bills played there, then won them over by treating them to his special-recipe chicken wings.

"He had a knack for relating to everybody," his brother said.

Credited with popularizing snowboarding in the East, he died unexpectedly Aug. 14 in his home in Ringwood, N.J. He was 58.

Born in New Jersey, Peter S. Seminara grew up in Amherst, the fourth of six boys, and invariably won the race to the dinner table. As a result, he always struggled to stay under the weight limit to play Williamsville Navy football as an eighth grader.

"He was a hard worker, extremely determined and committed, even if it meant foregoing his mother's incredible Friday night dinners," his longtime friend Bing Collora wrote on Facebook. "After his successful weigh-in, he'd celebrate by running across the street to Friendly's Restaurant. Peter would order the biggest Jim Dandy ice cream sundae you ever saw."

He continued playing football at Williamsville South High School, graduating in 1982. As a teen, he was a babysitter for his next-door neighbor, Hockey Hall of Fame coach Scotty Bowman.

While attending Buffalo State College, now SUNY Buffalo State, he began working in 1984 on the sales floor at the Ski Market in the Transitown Plaza in Clarence, where his brothers also had jobs.

Hired by Burton Snowboards in 1988 as a sales representative, he was instrumental in convincing ski resorts to open slopes to snowboarding and persuaded reluctant retailers to start selling the boards.

"He got thousands and thousands along the East Coast to try the sport," his brother Dave said.

He opened Burton's showroom in New York City in 1993 and was one of the company's sales leaders.

After 15 years with Burton, he was brought to Spyder Active Sports to launch its Section Snowboard apparel brand and be its sales director. He became brand manager for the New York metropolitan area in 2004 and U.S. director of sales in 2006.

As an independent agent, he also represented Fresh Jive and other apparel makers.

During the past winter he became North American sales manager for Kemper Snowboards.

Looking for a warm weather sideline, he acquired a pizza oven on wheels about a dozen years ago and started a catering company, Carmelo's Brick Oven Pizza, naming it after his Sicilian-born grandfather.

He brought it to Spyder promotional events, making hand-tossed pizzas for sales customers, and developed a thriving business at farmer's markets, concerts, corporate functions and private parties throughout the New York metro area, where he always was the center of attention.

In a tribute, his brother Dave wrote that he was "a larger-than-life entertainer who could turn a trip to the grocery store into an adventure. He was perpetually unfiltered, often politically incorrect and never on cruise control."

He also enjoyed skateboarding, making videos of his exploits, taking internet challenges and surfing in the Dominican Republic.

He and his wife of 21 years, the former Yana Galdina, met in the Hamptons and were married at Holiday Valley ski resort.

Survivors also include two sons, Sammy and Danny; his parents, Carmen and Joanne; five brothers, Greg, Mark, Paul, Steve and Dave; and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the Creekview Restaurant, 5629 Main St., Williamsville.