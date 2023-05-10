Jan. 15, 1947 – April 7, 2023

Paula R. Valente, who held many posts in government and community relations, health care and public policy in Maine, Washington, D.C., and Buffalo, died April 7 in her home in South Portland, Maine, after a seven-year battle with cancer. She was 76.

Born in Buffalo, the younger of two girls, she attended Holy Spirit and Holy Angels schools. After graduating in 1964 from Holy Angels Academy, which was run by the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, she briefly joined the order.

She then enrolled at Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, where she was a dean’s list student and graduated with distinction, and again made the dean’s list at Canisius College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in history in 1970.

The following year, she became an American Red Cross recreation worker at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., where she assisted wounded Vietnam War veterans. Serving next as a legislative aide in a Congressional office, her work included contacts with municipal managers.

After she completed a master's degree in public administration from George Washington University in 1979, she became assistant city manager in Auburn, Maine, about 30 miles north of Portland, and was named to the top post when the city manager took another job.

She moved on to the Unum Life Insurance Co. of America, and when she was promoted to second vice president for federal relations in 1994, she moved back to Washington.

She continued working as a lobbyist as director of state and federal relations for the Maine Municipal Association, then served as president and CEO of the Maine Health Care Association and president of the Institute for a Strong Maine Economy.

Ms. Valente was executive director of the Greater Portland YWCA before she returned to Buffalo in 2007 to serve as associate vice president for development at Canisius College, where she oversaw fundraising. She became vice president for college relations at what was then Medaille College in 2009, and retired to Maine in 2011.

She traveled extensively, with visits that included Patagonia, Machu Picchu and her family's ancestral home in San Fele, Italy, east of Naples. She often spent holidays in Wichita, Kan., with her sister and family.

A dog lover, she shared her home with a succession of them that began with an English Springer Spaniel and most recently included an Australian Labradoodle.

Survivors include her sister, Janet Valente Pape.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered May 6 in St. Michael Catholic Church, 651 Washington St.