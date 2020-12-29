Paul W. Murphy, 57, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

On Mr. Murphy's 57th birthday, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown signed a proclamation naming Sept. 25, 2020 as Paul Murphy Day in the City of Buffalo.

The focus of Mr. Murphy's life was his dedication to his wife of 31 years, Kim, and their three daughters, Natalie, Tara and Ella, his family said. Described by his family as "a proud girl dad," he celebrated all his daughters' important milestones.

"Paul and I made a conscious decision to put our girls even before each other, and we did," Kim Murphy said.

In the months after his diagnosis, when he was cared for by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Willcare, Home Connections and Hospice Buffalo, Mr. Murphy spent many hours in the company of his family. They shared stories, reminisced about their lives together and relived many experiences captured in hundreds of photos.

In his final months, he was able to enjoy walks in his neighborhood, a weekend in Ellicottville and a special backyard Mass said by the Rev. Pat Keleher with his wife, daughters, siblings and close friends.

Mr. Murphy was born in Lockport, a son of Lucille Tumulty Murphy and Matthew J. Murphy, who served nine terms in the state Assembly and was known as an avid promoter of tourism.