Feb. 6, 1935 – Dec. 17, 2022

Paul W. Elwell Sr., who was involved as a manager with a succession of aerospace programs during his 46-year career with Moog Inc., died Dec. 17 in Sloan Comfort Care Home in Sloan. He was 87.

Born at home in South Buffalo, the youngest of three boys, he attended Holy Family School and was a 1952 graduate of Bishop Timon High School. He earned an associate degree in metallurgical technology in 1954 from Erie County Technical Institute, now SUNY Erie Community College, and worked for two years as a metallurgical observer in the open-hearth department at Republic Steel Co.

He joined Moog in 1956 as an engineering technician and, as the company grew, he advanced to sales and marketing manager, program manager and division manager. In 1968 and 1969, he and his family lived in Cheltenham, England, while he was general manager of the newly established Moog Controls Ltd. He returned in the U.S. to become senior program manager, working with Bell Aerosystems on control systems for spacecraft. He became systems market manager in 1975.

In 1977, he became vice president of operations for Moog's Carleton Controls subsidiary, now Cobham Mission Systems, which involved him closely with the Space Shuttle program. He represented Moog on the subcontractor advisory committee for NASA's U.S. Space Alliance, a group that oversaw refurbishment programs on the Space Shuttle. He worked with several of the astronauts and attended launches of the shuttle.

He returned to Moog in 1981 as sales, marketing and program management director for its new Missile Systems Division and worked on steering systems for a number of missile and military vehicles.

He went on to the company's Aircraft Controls Division in 1987 as sales, marketing and program management director and worked with several military and commercial aircraft programs. The job included attendance at the Paris Air Shows and other international aircraft exhibitions.

In 1991 and 1992, he was general manager of Moog's Aircraft Engine Controls Division in St. Petersburg, Fla., then was promoted to deputy general manager of Moog's Aircraft Controls Division, where he helped investigate the potential for new programs. He was a lead member of the team that secured a contract in the International Joint Strike Fighter program, which produced the F-35 fighter jet. He retired in 2002, but continued as a consultant for about 18 months while the F-35 program was launched.

In the 1950s, he became certified as a commercial pilot and flight instructor, specializing in instrument flying. He was a command pilot for the Civil Air Patrol and a co-founder of the Buffalo Air Park Pilots Association. In the 1960s, he was a member of the Town of West Seneca Aviation Board. Later he became a helicopter pilot and was a radio-controlled aircraft enthusiast with the R/C Aircrafters of Hamburg, flying at the former Nike base.

He was a former president of the Lawrence D. Bell Chapter of the Air Force Association and received its Exceptional Service Award.

A West Seneca resident until moving to East Aurora in 1989, he served on the West Seneca Recreation Commission and was active in Little Loop football. coaching the West Seneca Lions team to several Milk Bowl championships.

He also was a part-time editorial writer for the West Seneca Press and studied for a master's in business administration at the University of Rochester.

He and his wife enjoyed traveling and visited their son Paul Jr. in China when he was manager for Moog China in the mid-2000s. For many years, they spent every April on Florida's Gulf Coast.

He was married his high school sweetheart, the former Joan Gigante, on Sept. 1, 1956, in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. She died in January 2022.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathleen Argen, Lisa McCaskey and Sharon Elwell; two sons, Paul Jr. and Thomas; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6441 Seneca St., Spring Brook.