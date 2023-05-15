May 16, 1929 – May 7, 2023

Paul V. Offermann, a Buffalo advertising executive with a lifelong connection to Bisons baseball, died May 7 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital after a brief illness. He was 93.

His father, Frank J. Offermann Sr., who ran a printing company, became owner and president of the Bisons in 1928. The team's stadium on Michigan Avenue was renamed Offermann Stadium after his death in 1935. At the time, he also was Erie County sheriff.

The third of four children, Mr. Offerman grew up on Grand Island and threw out first pitches at Bisons games as a boy. He went to Mount St. Mary's School through fourth grade, then attended cadet school at Stella Niagara. He was a 1946 graduate of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, attended Canisius College and then enrolled at what was then Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh.

At Carnegie, he was president of Kappa Sigma fraternity, editor of the student newspaper, the Carnegie Tartan, was director of the university's sports publicity.

He also was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa and Pi Delta Epsilon honorary societies and the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers when he graduated.

A few months after earning a degree in printing management, he married his high school sweetheart, Maryfrances Bough, on Sept. 1, 1951, in St. Joseph Cathedral. They had met on a blind date for a movie in 1946.

She joined him when he was stationed with the Army Corps of Engineers in Germany, carrying out post-war mapping. He went on to serve 27 years in the Army Reserve, attaining the rank of captain.

Returning from service, in 1954 Mr. Offermann became production manager for Harold Warner Advertising, a public relations and advertising firm in Buffalo that exclusively handled industrial business-to-business advertising.

Mr. Offermann became a vice president of the company in 1960 and succeeded the company founder as president of the board of directors in 1990. He retired two years ago when the company closed.

A resident of the Central Park neighborhood since the 1950s, he was active at St. Mark's Catholic Church, where he was president of the Holy Name Society. He received the St. Joseph the Worker Award in 1973.

He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus and former president of the Central Park Association.

He and his wife were ice skaters and introduced the pastime to their children. He served as president of the Buffalo Skating Club and chaired the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Memorial Auditorium in 1971.

He had an abiding interest in Buffalo baseball and was part of the effort to bring a minor league team back to the city in the late 1970s. He attended many games, favoring a third-row seat near the first-base dugout. He and his late brother Frank Jr. took part in ceremonies dedicating a plaque at the former Offermann Stadium site in 2012.

In addition to his wife of 71 years, survivors include two sons, Dr. Paul V. Jr. and Peter; a daughter, Louise Bannigan; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 9:30 a.m. June 19 in St. Mark's Church, 401 Woodward Ave.