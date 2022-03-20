Paul R. Lazarus Sr., 94, retired National Weather Service meteorologist

July 31, 1927 – March 12, 2022
Paul R. “Bob” Lazarus Sr., of Williamsville, a retired meteorologist with the National Weather Service, died March 12 after a period of declining health. He was 94.
Born in Buffalo, the youngest of four children, he enlisted in the Navy in June 1945, a week after graduating from Canisius High School. He returned to attend Canisius College, then rejoined the Navy and served for 22 years in the Philippines and various bases stateside.
He studied meteorology in the service and became a forecaster with the Naval Weather Service, attaining the rank of senior chief aerographer’s mate. When he retired from service in 1967, he joined the NWS in Buffalo. He was part of the team that provided weather information during the Blizzard of 1977. He retired in 1989.
Mr. Lazarus loved to travel and with his wife took part in Elderhostel programs. He visited 49 states, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Childhood summers at Fish Creek Ponds in the Adirondacks inspired his lifelong love of the outdoors, an enthusiasm he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He and his wife were founding members of the Wild Center Museum in Tupper Lake.
He also was a member of the Beaver Meadow Nature Center and the Buffalo Audubon Society, for which he headed the annual Christmas bird count at Chestnut Ridge Park, coordinating 25 teams.
He and his wife regularly attended Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concerts and played bridge at the Amherst Senior Center and with other bridge groups.
A student of American history, he was an avid reader. He also researched his family genealogy, oversaw an annual family Mass and helped coordinate reunions.
His wife of 66 years, the former Joan Kayes, a registered nurse, died in 2020.
Survivors include two daughters, Katie Lazarus Gaglione and Liz Lazarus; a son, Paul Jr.; two grandsons and two great-grandsons.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 651 Washington St.