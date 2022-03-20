Paul R. Lazarus Sr., 94, retired National Weather Service meteorologist

July 31, 1927 – March 12, 2022

Paul R. “Bob” Lazarus Sr., of Williamsville, a retired meteorologist with the National Weather Service, died March 12 after a period of declining health. He was 94.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of four children, he enlisted in the Navy in June 1945, a week after graduating from Canisius High School. He returned to attend Canisius College, then rejoined the Navy and served for 22 years in the Philippines and various bases stateside.

He studied meteorology in the service and became a forecaster with the Naval Weather Service, attaining the rank of senior chief aerographer’s mate. When he retired from service in 1967, he joined the NWS in Buffalo. He was part of the team that provided weather information during the Blizzard of 1977. He retired in 1989.

Mr. Lazarus loved to travel and with his wife took part in Elderhostel programs. He visited 49 states, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Childhood summers at Fish Creek Ponds in the Adirondacks inspired his lifelong love of the outdoors, an enthusiasm he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He and his wife were founding members of the Wild Center Museum in Tupper Lake.