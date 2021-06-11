Paul 'Kalo' Kalinowski, 69, eccentric artist with a penchant for the comic and bizarre

“He kept a low profile in the art world,” Hallwalls executive director Edmund Cardoni wrote in a tribute to him on Facebook, “and his visionary and darkly comic (comically dark?) drawings, illustrations and graphics were far greater and more worthy of recognition than was his ambition, which was as modest as can be, or than the public recognition his talent deserved, but which he didn’t seek. He just loved doing his meticulous drawings, making the art, then giving it away to friends.”

In addition to his Halloween greetings, he drew an annual Christmas card and mailed out more than 150 of them.

Mr. Kalinowski did not own a car or drive. “He walked everywhere,” his sister Pamela said. “He loved walking.”

He sustained himself and his art by house-sitting and pet-sitting for people when they were away from home. Although he did not have pets himself, he had a knack for befriending dogs and cats.

“People loved him,” his sister said. “He was good with the animals.”

He also was a caregiver for his mother, Louise, in the years prior to her death in 2003.

His sister noted that he was an avid shopper at thrift stores, garage sales and yard sales, accumulating a collection of odd figurines.