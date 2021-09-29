Paul J. Faber, 81, guidance counselor, coach at Williamsville North High School

Nov. 11, 1939 – Sept. 19, 2021
Paul J. Faber of East Amherst, guidance counselor and coach at Williamsville North High School, died unexpectedly Sept. 19. He was 81.
Inducted into the Williamsville North Athletic Wall of Honor in 2019, he coached the school’s first girls’ track team for 15 years. Under his leadership, the girls’ teams were eight-time Erie County Interscholastic Conference division champions and were undefeated in 72 consecutive dual meets.
He also was cross-country running coach and the head indoor track coach, fielding teams of boys as well as girls. His cross-country team won the Class B sectional championship in 1980 and 1981. The 1980 team finished third in the state championships.
He also served as Section VI indoor chairman and ECIC girls outdoor track chairman.
Born in Buffalo, he was a 1957 graduate of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, where he ran sprint events and hurdles on the track team. He began undergraduate studies at Canisius College, then completed a bachelor’s degree at SUNY Brockport in 1965. He earned his master’s degree from Canisius College in 1967.
Throughout high school and college, he was active in the Catholic Youth Council and the Catholic Young Adult Club and was a champion in their oratorical and debate competitions.
Mr. Faber taught at St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster and at Pembroke Central High School before becoming a guidance counselor at Williamsville North in 1969. He also was active in the Williamsville Teachers Association, serving as president, grievance chairman and chief negotiator.
In a tribute to him on the WTA Facebook page, Linda Cook wrote that he was “always positive, always supportive, always ready with a smile.”
After he retired in 2001, he continued as assistant to the Williamsville Teachers Association president and was president of the New York State United Teachers Retirees of Western New York.
He also volunteered as an assistant coach for the Williamsville North cross-country and indoor and outdoor track programs, where the teams included four of his grandchildren.
He became an avid golfer, playing almost every day of the week, weather permitting. A resident of Parks Edge Cottages in Amherst in recent years, he was president of the condominium association.
A devout Catholic, he grew up in St. Francis de Sales Parish, then was a parishioner at Christ the King Church.
“He’d never miss a baptism or a confirmation for his grandchildren,” his daughter Beth Faber said.
Surviving are his wife, the former Barbara Keefe; three daughters, Beth Faber, Amy Schule and Jennifer Barry; a son, Andy; three sisters, Patricia Tronolone, Margaret Psyczynskki and Kathy Faber; a brother, Michael; and 13 grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville.