Paul J. Faber, 81, guidance counselor, coach at Williamsville North High School

Mr. Faber taught at St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster and at Pembroke Central High School before becoming a guidance counselor at Williamsville North in 1969. He also was active in the Williamsville Teachers Association, serving as president, grievance chairman and chief negotiator.

In a tribute to him on the WTA Facebook page, Linda Cook wrote that he was “always positive, always supportive, always ready with a smile.”

After he retired in 2001, he continued as assistant to the Williamsville Teachers Association president and was president of the New York State United Teachers Retirees of Western New York.

He also volunteered as an assistant coach for the Williamsville North cross-country and indoor and outdoor track programs, where the teams included four of his grandchildren.

He became an avid golfer, playing almost every day of the week, weather permitting. A resident of Parks Edge Cottages in Amherst in recent years, he was president of the condominium association.

A devout Catholic, he grew up in St. Francis de Sales Parish, then was a parishioner at Christ the King Church.

“He’d never miss a baptism or a confirmation for his grandchildren,” his daughter Beth Faber said.