Paul J. 'Doc' Strycharz, 87, Lackawanna police detective who kept working for the city in retirement

Oct. 18, 1934 – Jan. 22, 2022

Paul J. “Doc” Strycharz retired from the Lackawanna Police Department in 1993, but he kept right on coming to work in the same building.

He was appointed the city’s director of public safety, overseeing operations of the Fire Department, as well as the Police Department. Although it was only a part-time position, he was active full-time. He revived the city’s fire police unit and regularly attended City Council meetings, police functions and fires. At one blaze in 1995, he suffered a fractured ankle.

After he stepped aside from that post in 1996, he came back as a security guard in Lackawanna City Court and then staffed the City Hall security desk until 2017.

He died Jan. 22 in Mercy Nursing Facility at Our Lady of Victory after a period of declining health. He was 87.

Born in Lackawanna, he was a 1954 graduate of Lackawanna High School, where he was a varsity football player. He served in the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Reserve from 1954 to 1956. While on active duty, he was assigned to air-sea rescue duties between Midway Island and Japan. When he returned, he married his high school sweetheart, Marian Maiorano.