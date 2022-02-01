Paul J. 'Doc' Strycharz, 87, Lackawanna police detective who kept working for the city in retirement

Oct. 18, 1934 – Jan. 22, 2022
Paul J. “Doc” Strycharz retired from the Lackawanna Police Department in 1993, but he kept right on coming to work in the same building.
He was appointed the city’s director of public safety, overseeing operations of the Fire Department, as well as the Police Department. Although it was only a part-time position, he was active full-time. He revived the city’s fire police unit and regularly attended City Council meetings, police functions and fires. At one blaze in 1995, he suffered a fractured ankle.
After he stepped aside from that post in 1996, he came back as a security guard in Lackawanna City Court and then staffed the City Hall security desk until 2017.
He died Jan. 22 in Mercy Nursing Facility at Our Lady of Victory after a period of declining health. He was 87.
Born in Lackawanna, he was a 1954 graduate of Lackawanna High School, where he was a varsity football player. He served in the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Reserve from 1954 to 1956. While on active duty, he was assigned to air-sea rescue duties between Midway Island and Japan. When he returned, he married his high school sweetheart, Marian Maiorano.
He worked for Bethlehem Steel Corp. and then for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail sorter in the old main post office in downtown Buffalo until he joined the Lackawanna Police Department as a patrolman in 1962. He became a detective in 1965 and was promoted to lieutenant in 1974.
He went on to become chief of detectives, headed the narcotics unit, served as acting chief and frequently was spokesman for the department. He also was president of the Lackawanna Police Benevolent Association.
For about 25 years, Mr. Strycharz was commander of Lackawanna Post 63, American Legion, believed to be the oldest Legion post in Erie County, and served four years as Erie County American Legion commander.
In 2001, he ignited controversy when he led the push to change the name of Lackawanna’s sports stadium from Ron Jaworski Stadium to Veterans Stadium to honor World War II veterans.
“Mr. Jaworski was a great football player from Lackawanna,” Mr. Strycharz told the City Council. “He was paid very well, and he never came back to the city or gave the city anything. The veteran was paid very little and he did come back to the city.”
He also served as a board member on the Lackawanna Coalition for Progress, a citizens group that worked to attract new business and industry.
He received a Citizen of the Year Award in 2015. The American Red Cross honored him as a 10-gallon blood donor.
An avid Buffalo Bills fan, he held season tickets from the team's first season in 1960 until a few years ago.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Paul J. Jr. and Stephen; a sister, Veronica Bandish; five grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Jan. 26 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna.