Paul J. Deinzer, 89, headed department that designed Fisher-Price toys

March 8, 1933 – July 26, 2022

Paul J. Deinzer, who directed the department that developed and designed Fisher-Price Toys in the 1970s and 1980s, died July 26 after a period of declining health. He was 89.

Born in Buffalo, one of three children, he came from an artistic family. His great-grandfather Adrian Ivo, an immigrant from the Netherlands, sculpted statues for St. Joseph Cathedral and created many monuments that stand in Buffalo area cemeteries.

He had an early interest in drawing and painting, his daughter Linda Trzyna said.

“In the sixth grade,” she said, “he was painting on silk ties and selling them to people.”

He studied in the advertising art program at Buffalo Technical High School, now Hutchinson Central High School. After graduating in 1951, he went to Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, where he earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in illustration. He then served in the Army in Germany in the late 1950s.

In 1960, Mr. Deinzer joined J. W. Clement Co., a printer and publisher that became Arcata Graphics. As an artist in the advertising department, he supervised their first offset printing pre-press operation.

He was hired by Fisher-Price in 1971 as art production manager and helped organize the company's first research and development art production department.

The department, which included artists, sculptors, designers, engineers, model makers and printers, created artwork, sculpture and decoration for hundreds of products every year.

His daughter recalled that he was part of the design team for the Fisher-Price Castle and did research for it by visiting Casa Loma in Toronto.

He also helped start a research and development sculpture department to create clay models of products and parts for production molds. He retired in 1990.

He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the Art Directors and Communicators Club of Buffalo.

A Snyder resident before moving to Clarence about 25 years ago, he enjoyed painting, fishing, gardening and collecting stamps.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, the former Betty Wrona, a bookkeeper; two daughters, Linda Trzyna and Paula Koch; a son, Gregory; and five grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Aug. 1 in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Clarence.