March 23, 1949 – Jan. 22, 2023

Paul H. Wolf Jr., a former Town of Tonawanda assessor and owner of a real estate appraisal service, died Jan. 22 in Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center after a long struggle with cancer. He was 73.

Born in Buffalo, the third oldest of 15 children, he grew up in Kenmore and, as an adult, lived eight houses away from his childhood home on Warren Avenue.

He attended St. Paul’s School, was a 1967 graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School and earned a degree at what was then St. Gregory’s College in Shawnee, Okla. Drafted into the Army, he served a tour of duty in the Vietnam War.

Returning from service, he married Judith V. Catalano, whose family also attended St. Paul’s Catholic Church. He worked for the VA Hospital and inspected homes for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In 1983, his father, a Kenmore village assessor, formed a real estate sales and appraisal partnership with Mr. Wolf and his brother Fred.

Wolf Appraisal Service, which inspected properties prior to their sales, primarily home, had offices on Delaware Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. His wife was secretary and several of his brothers and sisters worked in the business.

He briefly was a partner in a real estate agency and, when the Greater Buffalo Association of Realtors formed an Appraisal Division in 1995, he became secretary-treasurer.

Later he served for several years as a Town of Tonawanda assessor until the position was abolished in 2011.

He was a former Kenmore volunteer firefighter and was a youth baseball and basketball coach. For more than 20 years, he played in basketball games in the Sheridan Parkside Community Center with the extended Wolf and Catalano families.

He became a Buffalo Bills season ticket holder at the beginning of the Jim Kelly era and led a large family contingent to the games for many years. He also was a devoted New York Yankees fan, never missing a game on television.

He and his wife would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 2.

Survivors also include two sons, Paul H. III and Frank A.; two daughters, Mary Ellen Reinoso-Zegarra and Rachel C. Wolf; five brothers, Fred, Pete, Dan, Thomas and Hugh; eight sisters, Margaret Baetzhold, Sharon Gibbons, Ann Kavanagh, Mary Joan Newkirk, Kathy Dinki, Martha Sobczak, Ellen Cella and Mary Grace Bessinger; and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Jan. 26 in St. Paul's Church, Kenmore.