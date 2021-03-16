Paul D. Martin, 85, retired Buffalo State professor and printmaker

June 26, 1935 – March 6, 2021

Paul D. Martin, a retired professor of fine arts at SUNY Buffalo State and a printmaker, died March 6 in his Buffalo home after a lengthy illness. He was 85.

Born in Du Quoin, Ill., one of three children, his parents, who were passionate about baseball, named him after the star St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Paul Dean.

He began drawing as a boy and started painting seriously in high school. Attending Southern Illinois University, he earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, then went on to complete a master’s degree at the University of Chicago.

He and Mildred A. Kilpatrick met when they were camp counselors one summer in Maine. They were married in 1959.

Mr. Dean came to Buffalo State in 1965 and served for several years as dean of the Arts Department. After he retired in 2000, he continued making lithographs in his home studio.

“He would make detailed drawings,” his son Adam said, “and then turn them into prints.”

His work is in the collections of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the Burchfield Penney Art Center and other museums.