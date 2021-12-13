Paul C. DuPernell, 97, engineer who kept things hot and cold

Married to the former Irene Lacz – a secretary and a licensed practical nurse – in 1948, he earned a degree in mechanical engineering by attending night school at the University of Buffalo.

He worked for Davis Refrigeration, a division of Joseph Davis Co., a major construction contractor, and retired in 1985 as a senior vice president, a director and chief operating officer of Davis Refrigeration.

He designed and built several low-temperature chlorine liquefaction refrigeration systems for major chemical corporations and other systems used in the manufacture of catalysts for the plastics industry. He also designed and installed several constant temperature and constant humidity rooms for laboratories and large production facilities.

He produced the heating and cooling systems for six wind tunnels at Harrison Radiator in Lockport and blast freezing plants for meat and fruit processors and for the world’s largest bagel bakery.

He also conducted tours of refrigeration facilities and gave lectures on refrigeration, heating and air conditioning.

In retirement, he was a consultant for Joseph Davis Inc., and returned often to the General Motors plant in Lockport for work on the wind tunnels.