Paul A. Butler, 90, rock broadcaster whose career spanned four decades

Born on Jan. 9, 1931, Mr. Butler grew up in Kenmore and graduated from St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute. He embarked on a career after earning a degree in journalism from Michigan State University.

Although Mr. Butler preferred the classics, he had a “great enthusiasm” for rock music and the people who made it, David Butler recalled.

“I’ll never forget when I was five years old, and my dad woke me up to take me into the living room and watch the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show,” David Butler said. “He could see the significance of groups like the Beatles.”

After working at WKBW, he spent several years as manager of WTLB-FM, a rock station in Utica.

In the 1970s, he was station manager at WBEN’s AM and FM stations. WBEN-AM was then known as one of Buffalo’s top news stations, and the FM station, called Rock 102, had great success with a newly invented automated rock format.

As president of Butler Communications from 1980 to 1999, he owned and operated WZIR-FM and WHLD-AM in Niagara Falls. The FM station was known as “The Wizard,” which aired an eclectic mix of underground '80s music, including punk and new wave genres. The station eventually switched to a classic rock format known as Z98.