Patrick J. Ryan, 95, World War II veteran, horseman

March 29, 1926 – Oct. 17, 2021

Patrick Joseph Ryan had enough accomplishments to last a lifetime by the time he turned 25.

He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, pitched a minor league baseball team to a championship and became the father of a daughter.

For the rest of his life, he worked with horses, breeding them and racing them full-time after he retired.

An Eggertsville resident in recent years, he died under hospice care Oct. 17. He was 95.

Born in Buffalo, the fifth of 10 children, his father was an immigrant from Ireland. He was drafted into the Army after he graduated from Bennett High School.

Assigned to the 11th Armored Division, 35th Tank Battalion, under Gen. George Patton, he served for three years as an assistant driver and cannoneer. He was 18 years old when he fought in the Battle of the Bulge and spent his 19th birthday crossing the Rhine River on a pontoon bridge at Frankfurt, Germany.

Later in the war, Mr. Ryan helped liberate the concentration camp at Mauthausen-Gusen in Austria, the last camp to be freed by the Allies, and oversaw the medical ward for the 4th Armored Division in Stuttgart, Germany.