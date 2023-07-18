Patrick J. Cullen, who served as president and CEO of the Bank of Cattaraugus for 37 years, died July 14. He was 76.
Cullen, a St. Bonaventure University graduate and Cattaraugus resident, joined the bank in 1971. He was named president and CEO of the bank, which operates from a single location, in 1982.
Cullen was the bank's president and CEO until 2019, when he was named chairman, a role he held until his death.
Matt Glynn
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today