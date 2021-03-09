Patrick J. Berrigan, 87, attorney known for integrity and honesty

Nov. 3, 1933 – March 6, 2021

In the 1970s, Niagara Falls attorney Patrick J. Berrigan led two high-profile and important investigations.

In 1972, he spent five months looking into the policies of the Niagara Falls Police Department. His controversial 168-page report, which found irregularities in the handling of informants, evidence and confiscated property, was debated for months.

In 1975, Mr. Berrigan served as special prosecutor in an investigation of county insurance coverage that resulted in six cases and 31 local prosecutions, said his son, Patrick J. Berrigan Jr.

For his father, "the two words that were always used around town were integrity and honesty," said Berrigan Jr.

Patrick J. Berrigan died in his Lewiston home surrounded by his wife and eight children. He was 87.

Mr. Berrigan was also known for his role in the 1980 plan of the Chamber of Commerce of Bay City, Mich., to exhume Bay City native and pioneering Falls barrel-rider Annie Edson Taylor from Niagara Falls and move her to Michigan. Hired by the Michigan Chamber, Mr. Berrigan advised his clients not to attempt to move Taylor, and the plan was abandoned.