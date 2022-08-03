Patrick E. Roche, 87, retired optician and ECC professor

Feb. 22, 1935 – July 14, 2022

Patrick E. Roche, a retired optician and Erie Community College professor, died July 14 in The Villages, Fla., after a battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 87.

Born in South Buffalo, the third of five children, he grew up in St. Teresa’s Parish, attended St. Teresa's School and was a 1952 graduate of Bishop Timon High School.

He then served in the Army stateside as a code specialist and instructor. Having worn glasses since he was 2, when he returned from the Army, he decided to become an optician.

He studied at what was then Erie County Technical Institute and graduated with a degree and certification in ophthalmic dispensing. He later earned a bachelor's degree from Buffalo State College.

Shortly after he was married in 1963, Mr. Roche had an opportunity to open his own optical shop in Plattsburgh. He became active in the New York State Society of Opticians and the Jaycees, serving as chapter president.

Moving back to Buffalo in 1968, he accepted a position as professor of ophthalmic dispensing at the ECC North Campus and taught until he retired in 1996. He was a coach for the College Bowl team.

In a tribute to him after his death, one of his former students noted that he was "not only a good teacher but had a way to be friends with his students without losing his authority."

He also maintained a dispensing practice in the basement of his home in South Buffalo. He went on to open an optical shop in West Seneca and then worked at Buffalo Optical. He provided all the eyewear for the filming here of “The Natural.”

“He didn’t get anything for it,” his daughter Maureen Hector said. “That’s the way my dad was. He did things out of the kindness of his heart.”

Mr. Roche was a longtime president of the New York State Society of Opticians and was president of the Men's Sustaining Society of Mercy Hospital, where he active for many years.

A member of the Blackthorn Club in South Buffalo, an Irish-American men's club, he was its president from 2004 to 2010.

His wife of 49 years, the former Barbara A. Drewiega, a retired secretary with the Internal Revenue Service, died in 2012.

An avid golfer for more than seven decades, in 2013 Mr. Roche began spending winters in The Villages, Fla., where he met longtime South Buffalo friend and neighbor Marian MacDonald, a retired maternity ward nurse at Mercy Hospital who had helped deliver one of his grandchildren. They were married in 2015.

A devoted New York Yankees fan, he enjoyed drinking a good Manhattan.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Maureen Hector and Elizabeth Daley; a son, Patrick J.; a step-daughter, Suzanne Knight; a step-son, Thomas Savini; a brother, Michael; nine grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Another daughter, Catherine “Katy” Kent, died in 2008.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 in Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 144 Warsaw St. at Spring Street, Lackawanna.