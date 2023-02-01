Patrick A. Lally, 53, tireless promoter of lacrosse

June 21, 1969 – Jan. 22, 2023

Patrick A. Lally, a pillar in the lacrosse community in Western New York and a tireless promoter of the game, died Jan. 22 in West Falls from injuries suffered in an all-terrain vehicle accident. He was 53.

Mr. Lally developed his passion for the sport under Tom Gardner, coach of Orchard Park’s high school junior varsity lacrosse team and summer leagues. After he played for Gardner in the late 1980s, the two men linked as players in local adult teams and coached together.

Mr. Lally’s longtime friend Chuck Kucinski, a goalie who played for Canisius College, recalled facing off against Mr. Lally and Gardner, who were attackers, in a summer pickup game at the former Nike base in Hamburg in the early 1990s.

“I felt they literally wanted to shoot the ball through my body,” he said. “It went from that adversarial relationship to being teammates.”

After Gardner died at the age of 35 in an auto accident in 1998, Mr. Lally, known to other players and coaches as “Lals,” made it his mission to carry on Gardner’s legacy.

“He was all about playing hard, having fun with the sport, and playing with passion,” Mr. Lally told Inside Lacrosse magazine in 2013. “He was the kind of guy that believed size didn’t matter, and he would never exclude anyone.”

Inspired by hearing a Bob Marley song while playing in an annual tournament in Lake Placid in the mid-1990s, Mr. Lally established the Buffalo Soldiers Lacrosse Club and led it for 24 years.

Through the club, he organized and coached summer teams of outstanding high school and college players throughout the region. It grew to include teams that competed in the young adult and the over-40-year-old masters divisions.

The Buffalo Soldiers players were distinguished by their colorful uniforms. He and Kucinski, who served as co-coach and general manager for the club and owns an apparel business, collaborated on a new design every year.

Born in Buffalo, he was the son of Robert W. Lally, an engineer and founder of PCB Piezotronics. He was a 1988 graduate of Orchard Park High School, where he also played football and baseball. He went on to help coach lacrosse teams at Park School of Buffalo and St. Francis High School.

In 2003, he acquired Nickel City Sports, a store specializing in lacrosse equipment on Millersport Highway in Amherst, then opened a second store on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park.

“When a kid came in, just starting, he’s walk them through the store and give them discounts,” Kucinski said. One year when Canisius College cut funding for lacrosse, he added, Mr. Lally donated 40 helmets.

After he sold the store in 2011, he was an assistant lacrosse coach, teachers' aide and property manager. He also assisted in managing affairs for his father, who died in 2018.

He coached with the Orchard Park Lacrosse Club and the East Aurora Lacrosse Association for 10 years and was associated with Cheektowaga Youth and Recreation Service for five years. He had been defensive coach for three years with Performax Lacrosse, a lacrosse training camp and combine. He also served on the Orchard Park Recreation Commission.

“He never wanted to be the coach,” Kucinski said. “He was always the assistant coach because he always wanted to have a close association with the players and playing.”

He and his wife, the former Kathi Webster, were married in 2005.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Joshua P.

Funeral services were held Jan. 23 in St. John Lutheran Church, Orchard Park. A tribute is planned during the Buffalo Bandits lacrosse game Saturday evening in KeyBank Center.