Patricia Keefe, 67, Holland Central High School English teacher

Dec. 17, 1954 – Sept. 17, 2022

Patricia A. Keefe, of West Seneca, who taught high school English for 37 years in Holland Central School, died Sept. 17 in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center from complications arising from multiple myeloma. She was 67.

Born in Buffalo, the third of seven children and the oldest girl, she attended St. Martin of Tours School and was a 1972 graduate of Mount Mercy Academy. She earned a bachelor's degree from Nazareth College, where her mother also graduated, and completed a master's degree from SUNY Buffalo State.

She spent her entire career at Holland Central High School, where her mother had previously taught, retiring in 2013 and developed the advance placement English program. She also taught English for three summers in Lithuania through a program sponsored by Bridges for Education.

She was a longtime member of Delta Kappa Gamma International, an organization for women educators, and was active as an officer in the Beta Nu chapter in the Southtowns. She also contributed to the state newsletter.

Ms. Keefe traveled extensively with her family, led groups of students on trips to France and Spain, and brought those experiences to her classroom, her sister Mary Keefe said.

A longtime parishioner at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in South Buffalo, she was deeply religious and devoted to Our Lady and St. Therese, The Little Flower. She also taught religious education classes at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Holland.

“She was the person who would send Mass cards to people for birthdays and anniversaries,” her sister noted.

Treasured for her hearty laugh and quick Irish wit, she was quietly generous, supporting numerous church groups and missions.

“She had a lot of dignity,” her sister said, “and did things for people without a lot of fanfare.”

Surviving are two brothers, William G. and Thomas M.; two sisters, Mary M. and Maureen T.; two nephews and a niece. A brother, Dennis, who died in 2019, was a radio newsman at WEBR-AM.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Sept. 24 in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.