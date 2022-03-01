Patricia K. Lipke, 94, active in politics and philanthropy

Sept. 29, 1927 – Feb. 25, 2022

When she was active in politics, Patricia K. Lipke, wife of Gibraltar Steel Corp. founder Dr. Kenneth E. Lipke, welcomed a succession of notable people to their home in Derby.

Evangelist Pat Robertson visited during his campaign for a presidential nomination. Opera singer Beverly Sills was a guest. Jehan Sedat, widow of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, stopped by when she and her delegation came to see Niagara Falls.

Mrs. Lipke, who preferred to be called Pat, also got to call on world leaders in their official residences. A prominent supporter of President Ronald Reagan, she received more than one invitation to the White House. She and her husband, who was chairman of the National Council of Trustees of the Freedoms Foundations, went to 10 Downing St. in London to present British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with the Defender of Freedom Award.

Dedicated to educational and charitable causes since the death of her husband in 1992, she died Feb. 25 in Fox Run, Orchard Park, where she had been a resident for about seven years. She was 94.