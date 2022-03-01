Patricia K. Lipke, 94, active in politics and philanthropy

Sept. 29, 1927 – Feb. 25, 2022
When she was active in politics, Patricia K. Lipke, wife of Gibraltar Steel Corp. founder Dr. Kenneth E. Lipke, welcomed a succession of notable people to their home in Derby.
Evangelist Pat Robertson visited during his campaign for a presidential nomination. Opera singer Beverly Sills was a guest. Jehan Sedat, widow of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, stopped by when she and her delegation came to see Niagara Falls.
Mrs. Lipke, who preferred to be called Pat, also got to call on world leaders in their official residences. A prominent supporter of President Ronald Reagan, she received more than one invitation to the White House. She and her husband, who was chairman of the National Council of Trustees of the Freedoms Foundations, went to 10 Downing St. in London to present British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with the Defender of Freedom Award.
Dedicated to educational and charitable causes since the death of her husband in 1992, she died Feb. 25 in Fox Run, Orchard Park, where she had been a resident for about seven years. She was 94.
Born Patricia Keane in Buffalo, the oldest of three girls, her father was one of the first chiropractors in the area and her mother was a niece of architect E.B. Green. After graduating from Hutchinson Central High School, she worked as a secretary for the Veterans Administration under Gen. Omar Bradley.
She also was the vocalist in a swing band billed as “the Kenny Sherwood Band of Renown featuring the lovely Patsy Keane.” She married the bandleader, Kenneth Lipke, in 1949. Her father encouraged her husband to enter his first career as a chiropractor.
As Mrs. Lipke was raising their five children, she was active in parent groups in their schools, then turned to politics, supporting Rep. Jack Kemp and other Republicans in their campaigns.
She was a Reagan delegate to the Republican National Conventions in Detroit in 1980 and in Dallas in 1984. She headed Reagan’s campaign office in Buffalo and welcomed him during a stop here in 1980.
She and her husband were active in many civic and charitable groups, including the Millard Fillmore Hospitals and the American Lung Association, and were major supporters of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. At Gibraltar Steel, she was vice president of public relations and hosted many company functions.
The couple wintered in Palm Beach, Fla., until his death, when she returned to the Buffalo area full time to be near her family.
She chaired a major fundraising event for Shea’s Performing Arts Center in 1996, served on the Canisius College Board of Regents and was appointed by Gov. George Pataki to a seven-year term on the University at Buffalo Council in 1997.
Through the Lipke Foundation, she supported numerous civic, cultural and charitable organizations. The foundation established the Kenny Awards, named after her husband, which support high school musical productions, judge them and honor them every year with presentations in a gala evening at Shea’s.
In 2000, she and her children were honored for their community service by the National Conference for Community and Justice.
Survivors include three sons, Brian J., retired chairman of Gibraltar Industries; Neil E. and Eric R.; a daughter, Meredith A. Lipke, managing trustee for the Lipke Foundation; and five grandchildren. Another son, Curtis W., died in 2012.
Services will be private.