Patricia A. Thompson Scholz, 77, award-winning real estate broker

Feb. 1, 1944 – March 25, 2021

Patricia A. Thompson Scholz, an award-winning real estate broker, died March 25 in Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph Campus, Cheektowaga, 18 days after she was admitted for treatment of Covid-19. She was 77.

Born Patricia A. Thompson in Buffalo, the youngest of three girls, she was a 1961 graduate of South Park High School.

When a friend opened a Realty World office in Cheektowaga, she began working there as a licensed real estate salesperson in 1977, moving in 1980 to Century 21 Real Estate in West Seneca. There she worked for Robert Scholz and they were married on May 19, 1985.

She received numerous salesperson of the year awards at the West Seneca branch of Hunt Real Estate, where she had been affiliated from 1995 until her death. A graduate of the Realtor Institute and a certified residential specialist by the National Association of Realtors, she was recognized nationally for customer service by Century 21 International.

She was a member of the Buffalo chapter of the National Association of Realtors for 42 years and a member of the Women’s Council of Realtors for about 10 years. She was honored as a Realtor Emeritus by the National Association of Realtors.