Pat Swift MacClennan, 87, Buffalo News columnist who championed women's issues

Dec. 30, 1934 – July 17, 2022

Pat Swift MacClennan, who crusaded for women's issues through her weekly Womanscope column in The Buffalo News for 24 years, died July 17 after a brief illness. She was 87.

Born Clara Patricia Swift in Herkimer, she witnessed her mother's struggles at an early age after her father, an Irish immigrant, died from tuberculosis during the Depression.

Determined to earn a college degree, she applied to Michigan State University for a scholarship and received it. She majored in journalism and graduated with honors in 1957.

Her first job was at the Niagara Falls Gazette, now the Niagara Gazette, where she served as a reporter and women's editor. She came to the all-male newsroom at The News in 1963 and was assigned to the Women's Department. She earned a master's degree in history from the University at Buffalo in 1969 and became assistant editor for the lifestyles section in 1979.

By then she was well established in the Womanscope column, which she took over in 1977 when the original writer left after three months. Soft-spoken and strongly independent, she addressed a great variety of women's issues, from gender discrimination to the challenges of family life. Among her topics: "How to Stop Kids from Growing Up Sexist" and "What Do Girls Want in Sex Education? Just Ask Them."

She received many awards. She was given the first Women's Achievement Award by the New York State Coalition on Women's Issues, the Joan A. Levine Award for Outstanding Service to Women, the Citizen Action of New York Progressive Leadership Award, the William B. Hoyt Advocacy for Choice Award from Planned Parenthood of Buffalo and Erie County and the American Association of University Women Buffalo Branch’s Annual Achievement Award for her efforts in keeping issues affecting women before the public.

She was inducted into the Western New York Women's Hall of Fame in 1998.

One of the award programs noted: "Swift started writing Womanscope at a time when much of the media either ignored the issues being raised by the women’s movement or heaped scorn and ridicule on those who espoused them. Through three decades, during which women’s issues blended into everyone’s agenda, the column kept equal rights, equal pay and equal opportunity on the front burner."

Dedicated to her family, she moved her mother to Buffalo and provided care for her until her death in 1986.

The following year, she married Paul MacClennan, an award-winning reporter and environmental columnist for The News.

She and her husband regularly attended the theater and visited museums and libraries. They enjoyed traveling and were avid readers and book collectors.

Following her retirement in 2001, she volunteered with the annual American Association of University Women's scholarship book sale, which provides scholarships and interest-free loans to help local women attending college.

An avid downhill and cross-country skier, she was freelance editor for a regional ski magazine in the 1970s.

A source of inspiration to her brother's six daughters, she often organized family trips and other special occasions.

Survivors include a stepson, Jonathan MacClennan, and two step-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be arranged.