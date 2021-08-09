Otis N. Glover Jr. 72, hospital executive active in many roles

Sept. 20, 1948 – Aug. 3, 2021
Otis Nelson Glover Jr. made his mark in many places during his career – as a store owner, political activist, diversity advocate and radio show host – but was proudest of his accomplishments during the 13 years he was an executive at what was then Buffalo General Hospital.
As assistant vice president for corporate community relations and strategic partnerships in the 1980s and 1990s, he was responsible for external capital development, community projects, government affairs and corporate diversity.
He helped set up several initiatives in areas of women’s health, services for the elderly and planning in the Vision 2020 project for the neighborhood around what would become the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
He also created the Minority Men’s Health Initiative in conjunction with the American Hospital Association and received the President’s Award from the National Association of Health Services Executives in 1999 after he reorganized the group’s priorities as national public policy chairman.
“As a child, he had all these big dreams and things he wanted to do,” his younger brother Lamont Sr. said, “and he did just that.”
He died Aug. 3 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a brief illness. He was 72.
Born in Buffalo, the second of seven children, his father was a native of Trinidad. Some believed that he had a family connection to civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, but his daughter Jayme D. Glover-Smith said they were not related.
“People would say they were because they looked alike,” she said.
The two men met during Jackson’s Presidential campaign visit here in 1984 when Mr. Glover chauffeured Jackson into the city from the airport.
Mr. Glover attended Schools 31 and 8 and helped support his family after his mother died when he was 8. He sold peanuts and popcorn at Buffalo Bills football games in Civic Stadium and did odd jobs for his elderly neighbors.
He took up boxing through the Police Athletic League and, while attending East High School, was Buffalo’s 147-pound Golden Gloves champion in 1966.
He worked at the Chevrolet plant on East Delavan Avenue while he was earning a degree in business administration from the University at Buffalo. Later, he was an alkaline treatment operator at the Mobil Oil refinery and a disease control investigator for the State Health Department. For several years, he operated a neighborhood convenience store, Glover’s Variety, at East Ferry and Kehr streets.
He left Buffalo General Hospital in 1999 after it had merged with other hospitals to become CGF Health Systems, a predecessor to Kaleida Health.
Since 2014, he had been a job counselor for the Buffalo Employment and Training Center, retiring in March. He was the coordinator for the Steps to Succeed = Steps to Achieve Academy, a government-funded program that helped hundreds of formerly incarcerated people find work.
His many involvements with community organizations and politics began in the 1970s.
Active with the North Fillmore Democratic Club, a racially mixed inner-city organization of businessmen, professional people and community leaders, he ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Common Council and was a campaign manager for Masten Council Member David A. Collins.
A certified mediator for dispute resolution, he was appointed chairman of the City of Buffalo Commission on Human Relations in 1993 and revitalized it, holding a series of hearings to collect complaints from neighborhoods throughout the city.
He also was a diversity awareness and conflict resolution instructor for the Buffalo Police Department and led many public seminars on discrimination and race relations. He was a participant and facilitator for many years with the Creative Problem-Solving Institute.
Mr. Glover had been active in numerous community organizations since the 1970s. He was a vice president of the BUILD organization, headed Minority Business Enterprise, was a member of CQE (Citizens for Quality Education) Task Force and was president of Concerned Citizens for Quality Healthcare.
Other involvements ranged from Operation PUSH and the Western New York Minority Drug Abuse Task Force to the Greater Buffalo Chamber of Commerce.
He served on various boards, including Leadership Buffalo, Medaille College, Rich Products, the Planned Parenthood North Atlantic Region Cultural Diversity Committee, the Professional Business Council and the Western New York Workers’ Rights Board.
He also was a board member of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, where he was a founding member and co-chairman of its Diversity Council.
He was active in the Buffalo Olmsted Park Conservancy, where, as director of strategic initiatives, he planned a War of 1812 bicentennial event in Delaware Park with the BPO and the Canadian Consulate.
Working with the Diversity Council, he helped organize a one-day festival in 2019 celebrating the history of the Central Terminal and the neighborhood around it, with music by the BPO and the Colored Musicians Club.
“Western New York is a unique community and music is a universal unifier that brings people together over their differences,” Mr. Glover told The Buffalo News. “You can never get enough of celebrating the cultures that make us who we are and bringing that melting pot together. More of this should be done and the BPO can be the catalyst to make it happen.”
Mr. Glover had always been involved with music, beginning as child when his mother, a pianist, encouraged him and his brother Lamont to sing in Sunday school. He and Lamont were featured soloists for many years with the Royal Serenaders under the direction of Roy Mathis.
They also toured with the Shrine Chanters, representing Western New York at conventions and other occasions. He joined the Shrine as a Master Mason and was a member of St. John’s Lodge 16, Prince Hall F&AM.
As “Mr. Rock,” he also hosted a Saturday radio show playing oldies records on WUFO for more than 20 years.
A gardening enthusiast, his home on Summit Avenue was one of the attractions on the Parkside Garden Tour. His front garden won first prize in the Delaware District and second place citywide from Buffalo in Bloom in 2003.
He received many other awards and honors, including a Black Achievers in Industry Award in 1995 and a community service award from the Buffalo branch of the NAACP.
A frequent visitor to Jamaica, in 2001 he started Karibana Buffalo, a Caribbean parade and celebration that was held annually for five years.
He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church for 50 years and served for eight years as president of the congregation. He brought his grandchildren to church every Sunday and encouraged them to become active in the church.
He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, astronomy and writing poetry.
His marriage in 1971 to the former Barbara Martin, founder and longtime director of Miss Barbara’s School of Dance, ended in divorce. He was remarried in 2005 to the former Carol Salter, operations manager at WUFO. She died in 2008.
Survivors include three daughters, Jayme D. “Angel” Glover-Smith, Janine D. Glover and Je’Lyn D. Glover; a son, Dane T. Alexander; two brothers, Lamont Sr. and Kenneth J.; a sister, Karen Kay Stroud; a special friend, Judith Tucker; and nine grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at noon Friday in True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St.