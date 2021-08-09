Otis N. Glover Jr. 72, hospital executive active in many roles

Mr. Glover had always been involved with music, beginning as child when his mother, a pianist, encouraged him and his brother Lamont to sing in Sunday school. He and Lamont were featured soloists for many years with the Royal Serenaders under the direction of Roy Mathis.

They also toured with the Shrine Chanters, representing Western New York at conventions and other occasions. He joined the Shrine as a Master Mason and was a member of St. John’s Lodge 16, Prince Hall F&AM.

As “Mr. Rock,” he also hosted a Saturday radio show playing oldies records on WUFO for more than 20 years.

A gardening enthusiast, his home on Summit Avenue was one of the attractions on the Parkside Garden Tour. His front garden won first prize in the Delaware District and second place citywide from Buffalo in Bloom in 2003.

He received many other awards and honors, including a Black Achievers in Industry Award in 1995 and a community service award from the Buffalo branch of the NAACP.

A frequent visitor to Jamaica, in 2001 he started Karibana Buffalo, a Caribbean parade and celebration that was held annually for five years.