Ollie D. Harris, 85, trailblazer for Black women locally in the 1950s

Oct. 23, 1935 – March 2, 2021
Ollie D. Harris, a fashion model and hospital dietitian who was a trailblazer for Black women in the 1950s, died March 2 in Dallas, Texas, after a long illness. She was 85.
Born Ollie Blowe in Emporia, Va., one of two children, she came to Buffalo with her family in 1942, when her father came to work in the Chevrolet plant on East Delavan Avenue.
She attended School 47 and graduated in 1952 from Fosdick Masten High School, where she was an honor student and National Honor Society member.
One of the first group of six Black students to attend Erie County Technical Institute, she earned an associate’s degree in 1954.
She was married the following year to her best childhood friend’s brother, Phelix Harris Sr., in St. John Baptist Church, where her parents were among the original parishioners.
As a young woman, she did modeling for department store advertisements and her photo appeared in Sepia magazine.
She worked at Sattler’s, Hens & Kelly and Sears department stores and, according to her family, was the first Black teller at M&T Bank.
Mrs. Harris then became the first Black woman dietician at the Chronic Disease Research Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
in 1964, she brought together Edith Johnson, a legal secretary she met at the Studio Arena Theatre School, and fashion model Grace Diamond. After collaborating on fashion shows, they opened E.G.O. Studios on Main Street near East Utica Street, which offered instruction to girls on self-development, wardrobe and personal care.
In the mid-1970s, Mrs. Harris became a full-time secretary for her husband, one of Buffalo’s first Black real estate brokers. She continued to assist in his company, Homeville Realty, which he opened in 1959, for more than 25 years.
She turned her attention to religion in the 1980s, becoming active in women’s groups at Bethesda Church on Main Street and Unity Church on Delaware Avenue.
She volunteered in the 1990s at Buffalo General Hospital’s pastoral care office, assisting the chaplain in comforting and praying for patients.
She was a member of the American Dietetic Association, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the American Academy of Religion.
She and her husband moved to Dallas in 2010 to be near her son, the Rev. Phelix Harris Jr., who leads Word Outreach Church. Her husband died in 2014.
Survivors include two other sons, Tyrone and DeWane; and two grandchildren.
Services were held Monday in Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, 995 Genesee St.