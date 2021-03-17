Ollie D. Harris, 85, trailblazer for Black women locally in the 1950s

Oct. 23, 1935 – March 2, 2021

Ollie D. Harris, a fashion model and hospital dietitian who was a trailblazer for Black women in the 1950s, died March 2 in Dallas, Texas, after a long illness. She was 85.

Born Ollie Blowe in Emporia, Va., one of two children, she came to Buffalo with her family in 1942, when her father came to work in the Chevrolet plant on East Delavan Avenue.

She attended School 47 and graduated in 1952 from Fosdick Masten High School, where she was an honor student and National Honor Society member.

One of the first group of six Black students to attend Erie County Technical Institute, she earned an associate’s degree in 1954.

She was married the following year to her best childhood friend’s brother, Phelix Harris Sr., in St. John Baptist Church, where her parents were among the original parishioners.

As a young woman, she did modeling for department store advertisements and her photo appeared in Sepia magazine.

She worked at Sattler’s, Hens & Kelly and Sears department stores and, according to her family, was the first Black teller at M&T Bank.