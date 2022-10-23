Nunzio Spacone, 101, Italian immigrant who served with U.S. forces in World War II

April 18, 1921 – Oct. 15, 2022

Nunzio Spacone, an Italian immigrant who was decorated for his service with the U.S. Army in World War II, died Oct. 15 in his home in Niagara Falls. He was 101.

Born in Prezza, in the province of L'Aquila in the Abruzzo region of central Italy, he came to America in 1937 to join his father, aunt and uncle in Niagara Falls.

He worked in their grocery store on Ashland Avenue, then was drafted into the Army in 1943. Given the option of going to the European front as an interpreter, he requested the Pacific rather than face the possibility of fighting against members of his extended family in Italy.

He served in New Guinea and the Philippines, where he spotted an encampment of Japanese soldiers and warned other American troops to steer clear of them.

"I was so close I could see their campfire and that they were cooking rice," he told Buffalo News reporter Lou Michel in 2010.

For his action, he was awarded two Bronze Stars. He also was part of the first occupying force in Japan.

Returning from service, Mr. Spacone opened a pizza shop with a friend, then worked as a service manager for his father-in-law at DiCenzo and Company Furniture and Appliance Store. After it closed in the mid 1960s, he was materials salvage manager for Carborudum Corp., retiring in 1983.

He was a longtime parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, where he was an usher and a member of the Usher's Club.

Skilled as a handyman, he enjoyed gardening and golfing and bowled in a number of leagues.

He took part in an Honor Flight in 2015 to visit the World War II monument in Washington, D.C. A memorial plaque will be placed in his honor in Little Italy in Niagara Falls.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, the former Carolyn F. DiCenzo; a daughter, Celia Spacone; a son, David L.; and five grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent de Paul Parish at Prince of Peace Church, 1055 N. Military Road, Niagara Falls.