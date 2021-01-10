Norman E. Joslin, 95, served more than 20 years on State Supreme Court

Aug. 11, 1925 – Dec. 26, 2020
Judge Norman E. Joslin, who served for more than 20 years on the State Supreme Court, died Dec. 26 after a short period of declining health. He was 95.
Judge Joslin was elected to the State Supreme Court in the Eighth Judicial District in 1980 and was reelected to a second 14-year term in 1994 with endorsements from the Republican and Democratic parties. After he retired in 2001, he continued working as a judicial hearing officer.
He was active in the Baptist Church on the local and state levels and served as president of the Buffalo and Erie County Council of Churches.
Born in Buffalo, the second of three children, he was the son of O. Clyde Joslin, who served for 25 years as town attorney for the Town of Tonawanda and was longtime chairman of the town’s Republican committee.
. After graduating from Kenmore High School in 1944, he enlisted in the Naval Air Corps and attended the V-12 Navy College Training Program at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., becoming a naval aviation cadet. He won the V-12 Unit boxing award in 1945.
Returning from service, he enrolled in Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vt., where he was a member of the track and ski teams. He placed eighth in the Class B Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships in 1949.
On a visit home, at a service at Kenmore Baptist Church, he met Jane E. Golding, who was visiting her parents after her father’s company had transferred him to Buffalo. They were married in 1950 and attended Cornell University together. He studied law while she completed a master’s degree in science education.
While a law student, he won first prize in the New York State Bar Association Constitutional Essay Contest in 1951 and second prize the following year.
After receiving his law degree in 1952, Mr. Joslin joined his father’s law firm in downtown Buffalo.
In 1954, he was appointed assistant counsel to the New York Temporary Commission on the Courts, known as the Tweed Commission. He was Erie County administrative assistant for Rep. William E. Miller from 1955 to 1964, when Miller was vice presidential running mate for Sen. Barry Goldwater. He served as confidential clerk to State Supreme Court Justice Regis O’Brien in 1965.
After he and his father joined the firm of what was then Moot, Sprague, Marcy, Landy, Fernbach and Smythe in the mid-1960s, he unsuccessfully sought the Republican endorsement for State Supreme Court in 1968. He was a senior partner at Moot, Sprague when the GOP chose him to run for the bench in 1975.
He was defeated despite an endorsement from The Buffalo News, which noted that not only did he have “a distinguished legal and civic career, but also ... is the first local judicial candidate chosen by a merit-screening process, rather than at the whim of party leaders.”
By then, he had been chairman and co-founder of the federally funded Bridge Organization, which helped paroled prisoners readjust to life in the community. He was a founding member of the Erie County Consumer Protection Committee and did free legal work for 15 inner-city churches. He also was a founder of Meals on Wheels.
He was chairman of the board of the YMCA Delaware Branch and a director for Blocher Homes. He also was attorney for the Grand Island Central School District and president of State Association of School Board Attorneys.
While on the bench, Judge Joslin served as president and chairman of the board of the Association of Supreme Court Justices of the State of New York.
A lifelong member of Kenmore Baptist Church, he was a deacon and trustee. He also was campaign chairman for the Western New York Baptist World Mission.
During his tenure as Buffalo and Erie County Council of Churches chairman in the early 1970s, Catholics were welcomed into the organization.
In 1985, he was named “Layman of the Year” by the American Baptist Churches of the U.S.A. and served as general chairman of Billy Graham’s Buffalo Crusade in 1988.
He was the recipient of the American Baptist Sparrock Presidential Award in 1985 and the Brotherhood Award from the National Conference of Christians and Jews in 1986.
He was a past president of the Cornell Club of Buffalo and served for 20 years as a trustee of Keuka College, where his wife was president of the alumni association. They were the first alumna and husband to receive the Keuka Alumni Association’s Eleanor Judd Wilkes Service to Keuka Award. He also received an honorary doctorate from Keuka College in 2005.
Known for his keen sense of humor, he composed many limericks. He recited one in 1994 when he spoke at the Red Mass, an annual service in St. Joseph’s Cathedral for those in the legal community. After challenging them to do more to help the poor, he concluded with this verse:
There once was an atheist named Joe
Who was caught in an awesome undertow.
Someone said at his wake.
Joe thought God was a fake.
Now he’s all dressed up with no place to go.
His daughter Elaine Penney Joslin Klingman noted, “He would often say that ‘while it’s important to take life seriously, it’s important not to take oneself too seriously.’ ”
Judge Joslin was a frequent contributor to the Viewpoints column in The News and stirred controversy in 1997 when he expressed his opposition to the death penalty for Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.
He was a member of the Glenwood Acres Ski Club and enjoyed skiing until he was 89. He also was a member of the Buffalo Canoe Club and the Buffalo Racquet Club and an associate member of the Twentieth Century Club.
His wife died in 2010.
Survivors include two other daughters, Anne Joslin Slater and Nancy Joslin Cole; a son, Timothy C.; a sister, Joselyn Watkins; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.