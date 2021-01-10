Norman E. Joslin, 95, served more than 20 years on State Supreme Court

On a visit home, at a service at Kenmore Baptist Church, he met Jane E. Golding, who was visiting her parents after her father’s company had transferred him to Buffalo. They were married in 1950 and attended Cornell University together. He studied law while she completed a master’s degree in science education.

While a law student, he won first prize in the New York State Bar Association Constitutional Essay Contest in 1951 and second prize the following year.

After receiving his law degree in 1952, Mr. Joslin joined his father’s law firm in downtown Buffalo.

In 1954, he was appointed assistant counsel to the New York Temporary Commission on the Courts, known as the Tweed Commission. He was Erie County administrative assistant for Rep. William E. Miller from 1955 to 1964, when Miller was vice presidential running mate for Sen. Barry Goldwater. He served as confidential clerk to State Supreme Court Justice Regis O’Brien in 1965.

After he and his father joined the firm of what was then Moot, Sprague, Marcy, Landy, Fernbach and Smythe in the mid-1960s, he unsuccessfully sought the Republican endorsement for State Supreme Court in 1968. He was a senior partner at Moot, Sprague when the GOP chose him to run for the bench in 1975.