Norman A. Rowlinson, 94, editorial writer and book reviewer for The News

Jan. 10, 1927 – April 17, 2021

Norman A. Rowlinson, a retired editorial writer and book reviewer for The Buffalo News, died April 17 in his North Tonawanda home after a short illness. He was 94.

A native of Toronto, he worked aboard a cattle boat after his graduation from the University of Toronto to earn his way to England, where he spent a year with relatives and bicycled through England and Scotland.

He came to the United States to work for the Niagara Gazette in the early 1950s, then joined The News in 1960 as a copy editor. He also worked for extended periods on the wire desk, handling world news.

He became an editorial writer in 1967, specializing in foreign affairs, where he was influential in determining the newspaper’s editorial stance on international issues. A skiing enthusiast, he commuted to the office from his apartment in Williamsville on cross-country skis following the Blizzard of 1977.

In announcing Mr. Rowlinson’s retirement in 1992, News editor Murray B. Light noted: “He will be particularly missed by his colleagues for his dry wit and for his stories on his ventures in the stock market and his automobiles (he never owned a new car in his life).”