Nicolette 'Nicky' Mesiah, 67, activist and entrepreneur

Feb. 20, 1955 – March 30, 2022

Nicolette “Nicky” Mesiah began achieving big things while she was still in high school. In 1972, when she was 17, she chaired the Buffalo campaign for presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm.

“I was coming into the house one day and there were all these white men in white shirts and ties in the living room,” her younger sister Francesca Mesiah said, “and my mother told me go back outside and play. I found out that they were Secret Service people and they were talking about Shirley Chisholm coming to the house.”

Ms. Mesiah went on to become a sales leader in two national companies, then struck out on her own as an entrepreneur, producing gourmet baked goods. She died March 30 in her Buffalo home after a battle with breast cancer. She was 67.

Born in Buffalo, the second of three daughters of local civil rights leader Frank Mesiah, she attended kindergarten through 12th grade at the Campus School, the Buffalo State College Learning Lab. During her high school years, she also was class president and worked for several other political campaigns.

She went on to Mount Holyoke College, where she spent a semester as an aide to the administration of Richard G. Hatcher, the first African American mayor of Gary, Ind. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in economics in 1977.

After college, Ms. Mesiah worked as a copy aide at The Buffalo News, then in 1980 joined the management training program at J.C. Penney Co. As a buyer of women’s clothing, she staged a promotion for her store’s monogram shop that was so successful that it was adopted by the entire company.

In 1985, she went on to work for Coty cosmetics, a division of Pfizer, where she managed sales in the New York City metro area and was inducted into the company’s exclusive President’s Club. She later worked for the Origins line of organic skin care products.

After attending noted chef Peter Kump’s New York Cooking School, Ms. Mesiah moved to Montclair, N.J., and in 2002 turned her passions for cooking and entertaining into a business, Mesiah Event Planning, with a sideline in catering called Miss Nicky’s.

Emphasizing healthy ingredients, she developed BFE (butterless, flourless, eggless) cookies for cosmetics entrepreneur Bobbi Brown, a Montclair resident who featured Ms. Mesiah in videos.

Best known for Miss Nicky’s Gourmet Toffee, her customers included poet Maya Angelou and CBS News morning show host Gayle King. Her toffee was featured in gift bags given to guests at the Tuskegee Airmen’s Ball at President Barack Obama’s first inauguration.

In Montclair, Ms. Mesiah was active as a volunteer in community activities that ranged from wellness fairs to fundraisers for libraries. She assisted cancer patients with hair and makeup and worked with Jazz House Kids, which provides music instruction for youngsters.

The Jazz House Kids Facebook page noted: “Like many in Montclair, we mourn the passing of Nicky Mesiah. Her smile and her sweet treats could brighten any day.”

Ms. Mesiah also anchored a health and nutrition show on the Boomer Radio Network online and was a contributor to the Women’s Radio Network.

For many years, she helped organize the annual Crescent Avenue Block Club party in Buffalo and was active in the NAACP. She was a director of Canopy of Neighbors, which supports seniors who wish to keep living independently. Like her mother, Ulrica, she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s oldest Black sorority.

Ms. Mesiah recently retired and moved back to Buffalo.

Survivors include two sisters, Leza Mesiah and Francesca Mesiah.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. April 23 in St. John the Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St.

