Nelson W. Hegeman, 74, artist and custom carpenter

June 1, 1947 – May 2, 2022

When Nelson W. Hegeman was pursuing his career a young artist, he reached for the sky.

Buffalo News critic Hal Crowther, reviewing his show at the Kenan Center in Lockport in 1975, remarked that "his airbrush 'skyscapes,' realistic cloud poems ... offer the viewer weightlessness like nothing I've seen since the aerial footage in the ... film of 'Jonathan Livingston Seagull.'"

Mr. Hegeman came back to earth to raise a family a few years later. He became a homebuilder and then was a custom furniture maker until about seven years ago, when he was diagnosed with Huntington's disease.

He died from its complications May 2 in Sitrin Health Care Center in New Hartford, near Utica, which specializes in its treatment.

Born in Springfield, Mass. he was the only child of Walter Hegeman, president of the Szelagowski Meat Packing Co. His mother, Lois, a nurse, volunteered for more than 30 years at the gift shop in what was then Roswell Park Memorial Institute.

His artistic talents began blossoming when he was a teen. As a senior at Amherst High School, he submitted a winning entry, "For Trade or Trips – U.S. Ships," in a national poster contest for Merchant Marine Week and it appeared on 40,000 U.S. Mail trucks throughout the nation.

He graduated in 1969 with a bachelor of fine art degree from Syracuse University, where he was awarded the Augusta Hazard-Hiram Gee Fellowship in Studio Arts, which allowed him to spend a semester touring the museums of Europe.

He went on enroll in a master's degree program at Arizona State University on a scholarship and taught there for a year. He earned an honorable mention at the first Four Corners Biennial in 1971, then left just short of completing his degree to be near his ailing father in Buffalo.

Over the next few years, his work appeared in one- and two-man shows at galleries in Buffalo and Rochester. One of his large airbrush acrylic skyscape paintings won the James Carey Evans Memorial Award at the 1974 Western New York Exhibition at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

After he acquired some land outside Little Valley, he taught himself carpentry and was building a home and woodworking shop there when he met Roberta Deacon, a potter with a studio in Glenwood, at a meeting of an arts council in Colden. They were married in 1979.

Mr. Hegeman gave up painting and started a business, Cut-Rite Construction, with a partner, Mike Timkey. They built numerous houses and condominiums around Ellicottville. Later he designed and made cabinets and custom furniture from cherry wood he cut on his 10-acre woodlot.

He taught downhill skiing at Kissing Bridge while he was in high school and later taught cross-country skiing at Holiday Valley. He competed in numerous cross-country skiing marathons in the 1970s and 1980s on the Overland Trail in Chautauqua County and at Allegany State Park.

A mountain climber as a young man, he later was an avid kayaker and built his own kayaks. He also enjoyed cruising country roads on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Dashiell "Dash" and Andrew "Drew."

A celebration of his life will be private.