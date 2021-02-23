Neal V. Choops, 72, owned and operated N. Choops Painting

Oct. 15, 1948 – Feb. 20, 2021

Neal V. Choops took business courses in high school, but even before he graduated, he had absorbed and demonstrated a strong work ethic.

From his youth, he babysat, cleaned, did odd jobs and shoveled snow, saving up enough to buy a snowblower, said his wife of 52 years, Jeanene Choops.

But he was also generous, "the first to help and give to those in need and never let a cup or plate go empty," his family said.

Mr. Choops died in Erie County Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized since Jan. 13 after falling on ice at 6 a.m. on his way to work. The Elma resident was 72.

Mr. Choops was born in Buffalo, the youngest of four children of Cornelius and Verna Rettke Choops, and grew up in Cheektowaga. He graduated from Cheektowaga Central High School in 1966.

By graduation, he already had worked for several years for Ogiony Development, starting at age 14. His family called him a "self-made, strong businessman," whose "success came from believing in himself."

He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, serving for about six years.