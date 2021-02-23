Neal V. Choops, 72, owned and operated N. Choops Painting

Oct. 15, 1948 – Feb. 20, 2021
Neal V. Choops took business courses in high school, but even before he graduated, he had absorbed and demonstrated a strong work ethic.
From his youth, he babysat, cleaned, did odd jobs and shoveled snow, saving up enough to buy a snowblower, said his wife of 52 years, Jeanene Choops.
But he was also generous, "the first to help and give to those in need and never let a cup or plate go empty," his family said.
Mr. Choops died in Erie County Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized since Jan. 13 after falling on ice at 6 a.m. on his way to work. The Elma resident was 72.
Mr. Choops was born in Buffalo, the youngest of four children of Cornelius and Verna Rettke Choops, and grew up in Cheektowaga. He graduated from Cheektowaga Central High School in 1966.
By graduation, he already had worked for several years for Ogiony Development, starting at age 14. His family called him a "self-made, strong businessman," whose "success came from believing in himself."
He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, serving for about six years.
On July 6, 1968, he married Jeanene Miller in Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo. The same year, he founded N. Choops Painting, which he owned and operated until his death, doing painting and wall coverings for residential, commercial and industrial customers. He also served as president of the company.
In the mid-1970s, he established Metroplex Homes, which built homes in Amherst, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Lancaster and Clarence. In a newspaper ad from 1975, Mr. Choops wrote a personal message to would-be customers. "We are a different builder ... We will design and locate you in a home that will fit your pocketbook ... We are aggressive and concerned enough, about YOU, to spend all the time necessary to make a dream come true."
He briefly also operated CCK Concrete Co. and still operated C+L Rentals at the time of his death.
Mr. Choops was a longtime member of the Buffalo Launch Club and enjoyed sailing his Sea Rays out of Smith Boys Marine and spending time with his "boating buddies" Jim DeLacy and Doug Bridle, his wife said.
In the summer of 1995, Mr. Choops began participating in flotilla-style cruises beyond his familiar spots in the Niagara River, Buffalo Harbor and Erie Canal.
He and a group from Smith Boys cruised together to Port Colborne, Ont., which, he told The News, "opened up a whole bunch of areas to go and places to see."
Mr. Choops enjoyed relaxing on the pond at his Elma home during the summer and staying at his hunting cabin in Centerville, Allegany County. He was devoted to his cat, "Girlfriend."
From the 1970s through the 1990s, Mr. Choops enjoyed visiting Acapulco with his family. He loved traveling to other warm-weather spots, including Cancun, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Vallarta and Florida.
Besides his wife of 52 years, Jeanene A. Choops, Mr. Choops is survived by two daughters, Lisa Pielaszkiewicz and Amy Januchowski; a son, Todd Choops; a sister, Nancy Buckley; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
The funeral service will be private.