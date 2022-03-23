Neal R. Hartl, 74, salesman whose passion for cars led to 1939 Ford Coupe Deluxe restoration

May 13, 1947 – March 14, 2022

Neal R. Hartl liked cars, so much so that he spent his time on building and restoring custom cars and street rods.

His effort on a 1939 Ford Coupe Deluxe that he worked to restore was even recognized in 2009 by the magazine Rodders Journal.

Mr. Hartl, who worked in medical sales for Bournes Life Systems and also worked for BeaconMedaes, died March 14 in a Hospice In-Care facility in Buffalo, following bladder cancer. He was 74.

Mr. Hartl had been a big fan of cars, a passion that included serving as president of one car club and visiting a good many street rod shops during his lifetime.

When it came to working on cars, her husband really liked “just the mechanical part of it,” said Diane Hartl, his wife.

“He was a body guy," Diane Hartl said of her husband.

When it came to her husband's car preferences, “he was a Ford guy” and valued antique cars, she said.

Among his other car-related activities, Mr. Hartl served as president of the Deuces Wild Car Club of Western New York.