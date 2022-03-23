Neal R. Hartl, 74, salesman whose passion for cars led to 1939 Ford Coupe Deluxe restoration

May 13, 1947 – March 14, 2022
Neal R. Hartl liked cars, so much so that he spent his time on building and restoring custom cars and street rods.
His effort on a 1939 Ford Coupe Deluxe that he worked to restore was even recognized in 2009 by the magazine Rodders Journal.
Mr. Hartl, who worked in medical sales for Bournes Life Systems and also worked for BeaconMedaes, died March 14 in a Hospice In-Care facility in Buffalo, following bladder cancer. He was 74.
Mr. Hartl had been a big fan of cars, a passion that included serving as president of one car club and visiting a good many street rod shops during his lifetime.
When it came to working on cars, her husband really liked “just the mechanical part of it,” said Diane Hartl, his wife.
“He was a body guy," Diane Hartl said of her husband.
When it came to her husband's car preferences, “he was a Ford guy” and valued antique cars, she said.
Among his other car-related activities, Mr. Hartl served as president of the Deuces Wild Car Club of Western New York.
He also had been a member of the Good Guys Rod and Custom Association and the National Street Rod Association.
When it came to his affinity for cars, Mr. Hartl had visited 32 street rod shops in the United States, including the Jimmy Shine Speedshop, Hollywood Hot Rods and Marcels.
Mr. Hartl, who had worked up until the time of his death, started a career in medical sales in 1972, when he worked with Bournes Life Systems to sell infant care ventilators.
He started working for Ohio Medical Products in 1974, a company that changed its name over time and is now known as BeaconMedaes.
Mr. Hartl's positions at the company included a post as regional sales manager for the southeast for BeaconMedaes of Rock Hill South Carolina. He had sold medical gas distribution systems to ambulatory surgery centers and hospital systems.
Mr. Hartl had been a resident of Villa Rica in Georgia since 2004. Prior to that, he lived in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Alexandria, Va.
A native of Buffalo, Mr. Hartl lived in Williamsville until 1973, and then in Clarence Center from 1973 to 1997. He attended Bishop Neumann High School.
Mr. Hartl graduated from Erie Community College in 1967.
Mr. Hartl and the former Diane Mages were married in 1968 in Infant of Prague Church in Cheektowaga.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Damien Hartl and Dathan Hartl; a daughter, Heather Woods; and three grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, at 4375 Harris Hill Road, Clarence.