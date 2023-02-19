May 16, 1932 – Jan. 29, 2023

Nancy C. Thurber, who operated a greenhouse and florist business with her husband in the Town of Boston, died unexpectedly Jan. 29 in her Orchard Park home. She was 90.

Born Nancy Monckton in Buffalo, she was the second of nine children. After graduating from Hamburg High School in 1950, she worked as a New York Telephone Co. switchboard operator.

She married Howard A. "Nick" Nicholas, a field representative for New York Electric and Gas, in 1951 and started a family. They opened the Plant House in 1958 at their home on Eiss Hill Road and operated it for 17 years. A self-taught florist, she created arrangements for all occasions.

Later she worked as a clerk for the Erie County Water Authority and the Erie County Social Services Department, then became a clerk at J. C. Penney in the McKinley Mall in Hamburg. She retired in 2009.

Active in the PTA, 4-H and many civic organizations, she enjoyed skiing, golf, knitting, painting and baking. She made hundreds of cookies every Christmas.

Her husband, a three-time candidate for Boston town supervisor, died in 1974. She was remarried to Donald L. Thurber, a clerk for the Erie County Board of Elections. He died in 2010.

Survivors include two daughters, Deborah O'Malley and Lori Nicholas; two sons, David Nicholas and Stephen Nicholas; two stepsons, Bill Thurber and Michael Thurber; a stepdaughter, Barbara Thurber; four sisters, Rose Marie Monckton, Joan Wathen, Shirley Howie and Barbara Clark; a brother, Jim Monckton; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.