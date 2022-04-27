Morton Korn, 98, executive at BufKor, owner of sportswear sales company

June 9, 1923 – April 21, 2022

Morton Korn, a vice president of the former BufKor, Inc., and owner of a sportswear sales and promotion company in Buffalo for many years, died April 21 in his home in Boynton Beach, Fla., after a short illness. He was 98.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, the fourth of five children, his family operated a restaurant near the Ohio State University. He interrupted his senior year at Ohio State to enlist in the Navy’s officer training program.

While waiting to be called for basic training, he told Buffalo News reporter Lou Michel in 2017, he anticipated what would be required of him by taking classes in astronomy and navigation.

“The courses helped me do my job,” he said. “You had to know where you were going.”

He commanded landing craft in the Pacific, transporting soldiers from troop ships to shore for invasions. He took part in the Battle of Midway and the retaking of islands in the Philippines, attaining the rank of lieutenant.

When Mr. Korn returned from service, his parents had moved to New York City and then Buffalo to expand their jewelry display manufacturing and distributing business, William Korn & Co. Before joining them, he returned to Ohio state to complete his bachelor’s degree in journalism and business administration.

The company merged with Buffalo Jewelry Case in 1958 and became BufKor Inc. Mr. Korn was vice president of sales, and his younger brother Irving was president.

“We sold displays all over the country,” he told Michel. “I was ... on an airplane four days a week.”

After BufKor was sold in the 1980s, he started his own company, G-S Sales and Promotions, buying and selling sportswear and other promotional items from an office in the former Larkin Warehouse at 701 Seneca St. He never retired.

“If you don’t stay active,” he said in 2017, “you dry up and go away. Activity keeps you alive.”

Mr. Korn organized numerous poker games and started a men’s tennis league that began as a foursome and grew to become the largest in the University at Buffalo’s community-based tennis network, with more than 50 players.

He was a longtime Buffalo Bills booster and attended many of team’s American Football League games. He moved from Amherst to Florida in 2017.

He and his wife, the former Annette Rovner, were married in 1948. She died in 2001.

Survivors include a daughter, Sarah Korn-Rothschild; two sons, Bruce and Robert; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday in Amherst Memorial Chapel, 281 Dodge Road, Getzville.

