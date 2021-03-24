 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monsignor Michael E. Del Vecchio, 92, longtime pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Lovejoy
0 comments

Monsignor Michael E. Del Vecchio, 92, longtime pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Lovejoy

Support this work for $1 a month
Monsignor Michael E. Del Vecchio

Monsignor Michael E. Del Vecchio.

Oct. 15, 1928 – March 14, 2021

Monsignor Michael E. Del Vecchio, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood for 25 years, died March 14. He was 92.

Born in Lackawanna, the son of Italian immigrants who spoke only Italian, he received his First Communion from Father Nelson Baker. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Parish and went to Our Lady of Victory School.

He attended Diocesan Preparatory Seminary in Buffalo and Our Lady of the Angels Seminary at Niagara University. He was ordained May 5, 1954.

Before Monsignor Del Vecchio was named his first and only pastorate at St. Francis of Assisi in 1973 by Bishop Edward Head, he was an assistant at St. Joseph’s Church in Niagara Falls, St. John’s Church in Olean, Annunciation Church in Buffalo, Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Lancaster and Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna.

He also served a chaplain to Native Americans on the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories.

He was named a Prelate of Honor by Pope John Paul II in 1993.

Although he retired in 1998, he continued to be active at St. Bernadette Parish in Orchard Park, where he frequently presided at the 7 a.m. Mass on weekdays and at the 9 a.m. Mass on Saturdays.

Survivors include a brother, Joseph; a sister, Mary Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher was main celebrant March 18 at a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Basilica.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

View comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News