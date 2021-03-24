Monsignor Michael E. Del Vecchio, 92, longtime pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Lovejoy

Oct. 15, 1928 – March 14, 2021

Monsignor Michael E. Del Vecchio, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood for 25 years, died March 14. He was 92.

Born in Lackawanna, the son of Italian immigrants who spoke only Italian, he received his First Communion from Father Nelson Baker. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Parish and went to Our Lady of Victory School.

He attended Diocesan Preparatory Seminary in Buffalo and Our Lady of the Angels Seminary at Niagara University. He was ordained May 5, 1954.

Before Monsignor Del Vecchio was named his first and only pastorate at St. Francis of Assisi in 1973 by Bishop Edward Head, he was an assistant at St. Joseph’s Church in Niagara Falls, St. John’s Church in Olean, Annunciation Church in Buffalo, Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Lancaster and Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna.

He also served a chaplain to Native Americans on the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories.

He was named a Prelate of Honor by Pope John Paul II in 1993.