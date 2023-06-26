Nov. 19, 1932 – May 21, 2023

Few people personify toughness and love better than Monsignor Leo F. McCarthy.

In a My View column in The Buffalo News in 2021, his nephew Paul McCarthy wrote: "If we could combine Pope John Paul II and Vince Lombardi into one person, he would be the result."

Thousands of boys saw both sides as a coach and choir director. He pushed his football and basketball players to practice hard, doing wind sprints and calisthenics beside them. His choruses often rehearsed two hours a day, sometimes on weekends. He had them did push-ups to "Do Re Mi."

The youngsters grew to appreciate how hard work paid off. When they weren’t champions, his well-conditioned teams were contenders. His singing groups were highly praised.

Every December in recent years, the boys from his chorus at St. Teresa Church in South Buffalo, now grown up, displayed their gratitude as they joined him in an annual night of Christmas carols.

"He was a real task-master, but with a gentle hand," singer and guitarist Charlie O'Neill told Buffalo News reporter Karen Robinson during a reunion of the singers in 2009. "We hated all the rehearsing, but it got me used to knowing what it took to be a musician."

Monsignor McCarthy died May 21 in Father Baker Manor, Orchard Park. He was 90.

Born in Lackawanna, one of 12 children, he attended St. Vincent School in Springbrook and St. John School after his family moved to Alden. Feeling the call to priesthood as a boy, he took high school classes at the Little Seminary of St. Joseph and the Little Flower in Buffalo and earned a bachelor's degree from Christ the King Seminary when it was located at St. Bonaventure University.

After he was ordained by Bishop Joseph Burke on Feb. 21, 1959, in St. Joseph Cathedral, he was an assistant at St. Teresa, St. James in Depew and St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo.

At St. Teresa, he coached football and basketball and created the Savios boy choir at St. Teresa elementary school. The choir recorded an album of Christmas songs in 1963, sang at local hospitals and nursing homes, and performed at the New York World's Fair in 1964 and 1965.

At St. Joseph Cathedral, he began 10 years of service as a chaplain for the Buffalo Police Department. At various times, he also was Buffalo port chaplain, chaplain for Catholic postal and telephone employees, Erie County sheriff's chaplain and Boy Scout chaplain for the Greater Niagara Frontier Council.

He became active with the Police Athletic League at Willert Park, served on the PAL board of directors and created the Apollo Junior Football League for inner-city youth. He also led tour groups to the Holy Land and the Vatican.

Rev. McCarthy was given his first pastorate in 1978 at St. Matthew Church on Wyoming Avenue on Buffalo's Genesee-Moselle neighborhood. He became moderator of the Diocesan Union of Holy Name Societies and moderator of the Knights of the Altar for the diocese.

Late one night in March 1987, two teens knocked loudly on the door of the St. Matthew rectory and demanded to see a priest. Father McCarthy, who had counseled one of them, told them to come back in the morning.

When they returned a a few nights later, Monsignor David P. Herlihy, a retired priest who living at the rectory, opened the door. They robbed him, tied him to a chair and stabbed him to death.

Father McCarthy discovered the crime. An investigation determined that the teens had murdered another priest, the Rev. A. Joseph Bissonnette, less than two weeks earlier under similar circumstances at another rectory nearby.

The following year, Mayor James Griffin named Father McCarthy a Buffalonian of the Year for his work with youth and he went to Wellsville as pastor of Immaculate Conception Church. In 1993, he was named a monsignor by Pope John Paul II.

He was assigned to St. Joseph Church in Batavia in 1995 and was pastor there until 2008, when Genesee County parishes were consolidated and he retired.

He continued to work with youth, perform weddings and assist at services at Blessed Sacrament Church in the Town of Tonawanda. In 2014, he blessed the desk of newsman Tim Russert when it was installed in the Buffalo History Museum’s replica of his office.

Monsignor McCarthy was put on administrative leave in 2021 for nearly a year after he was named in a lawsuit against St. Matthew Parish for alleged sexual abuse dating from 1982. He cooperated with investigators, denied committing any acts of abuse and was reinstated in 2022 after the accusation was determined to be unsubstantiated.

He was given numerous honors. He received the Boy Scout St. George Award, National Police Athletic Award, City of Buffalo Volunteer for Youth Award and the Sierra Club Award for Vocations work. In 2017, he was honored at the Curé of Ars dinner for promoting religious vocations to youth.

"I always thought the greatest outreach is to educate," he told the Batavia Daily News in 2008. "You give them something, but you teach them to take care of themselves, and not only that, but to take care of others."

Survivors include two sisters, Sister Ellen McCarthy, SSJ, and Elizabeth Easton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered May 30 by Bishop Michael W. Fisher in Blessed Sacrament Church.