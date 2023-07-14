July 23, 1921 - July 12, 2023

Monsignor Dino J. Lorenzetti retired from being a parish pastor in 1996 but his active priestly ministry continued for more than 26 years – most recently celebrating weekly Masses at St. John the Baptist Church in the Town of Tonawanda and at St. Martha parish in Depew.

At 101, Lorenzetti was the eldest Catholic priest in the Buffalo Diocese, a beloved former longtime pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Orchard Park and the former director of the diocese’s family life department.

He died Wednesday, 11 days short of what would have been his 102nd birthday.

The Buffalo native, a son of Italian immigrants, was a graduate of Hutchinson Central High School and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, serving in Africa and in Italy from 1941 to 1945. He studied at Christ the King Seminary at St. Bonaventure University and was ordained to the priesthood in 1953.

He ended up serving under seven bishops, with assignments at St. Mark Church in Rushford, Holy Cross, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Mary of Sorrows, St. Louis (all in Buffalo), and Christ the King in Snyder. He spent 20 years as pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Monsignor Lorenzetti received numerous honors for his priestly work and volunteer service, including the Curé of Ars Award, the Bishop’s Medal, St. John Neumann Award, Judge John D. Hillery Foundation Award and the Christopher Award from the Catholic Youth Organization. His name also is on the Wall of Honor at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

He also wrote a book in 2015, “The Agony of Betrayal,” centered around his being swindled out of his entire life savings of $500,000 by a gambling addict who befriended him and then scammed him over the course of more than a decade.

Monsignor Lorenzetti had built up the nest egg through steady savings and investing for 70 years, and he had planned to donate much of it to Catholic Charities and St. Bonaventure University.

He told The News in a 2015 interview that he felt compelled to write about his experience in the hopes of helping others work through their emotions over a betrayal.

“The only solution is not to carry that anger to the grave,” he said at the time. “I just hope that anyone who’s been deceived – and that’s almost everyone – that they won’t despair.”

Monsignor Lorenzetti said the experience also helped make him a better priest.

“The fact is this loss has enriched me spiritually, and I am grateful and excited and fascinated about the Lord taking care of me through all of this,” he said.

Monsignor Lorenzetti remained very busy as a priest even after retiring, often celebrating Mass several times a week at various parishes and officiating at weddings and funerals.

He is survived by nieces and nephews.

He will lie in repose at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and noon to 1:15 p.m. Monday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m., with Bishop Michael W. Fisher as main celebrant.