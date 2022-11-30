Monsignor Daniel J. Myszka, 95, helped restore Assumption Catholic Church

July 17, 1927 – Nov. 13, 2022

Monsignor Daniel J. Myszka, who undertook restoration efforts at Assumption Catholic Church in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood while he was pastor there, died Nov. 13 in Garden Gate Health Care Facility. He was 95.

Born in Buffalo, the fifth of eight children, he attended Holy Apostles Peter and Paul School. After graduating from Buffalo Technical High School, he worked at a few jobs before he was drafted into the Army.

He served stateside and, after his discharge, decided upon a religious vocation and enrolled in Our Lady of the Angels Seminary at Niagara University. He was ordained March 1, 1958, by Bishop Joseph A. Burke in St. Joseph's New Cathedral.

After a year as a parish assistant in Macon, Ga., he returned to Buffalo to become chaplain at St. Vincent de Paul Health Camp.

He served as assistant pastor at several Buffalo parishes, including St. Lawrence, St. Florian, Visitation and twice at St. Stanislaus.

In 1973, he was named chaplain at the Erie County Home and Infirmary in Alden, then was assigned to his first pastorate in 1976 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Attica.

He went on to serve as pastor at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Depew and St. Vincent de Paul Church in North Evans before coming to Assumption Church in 1991. An artist himself, he arranged for the restoration of the sgraffito images on the walls of the sanctuary, which had been painted over.

He was named prelate of honor in 1993 and retired in 1997.

Survivors include a brother, Army Command Sgt. Major August A., and a sister, Louise M. Myszka.

Bishop Michael E. Fisher was main celebrant for a Mass of Christian Burial on Nov. 25 in St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend St.