Monsignor Albert W. Clody, 81, longtime Buffalo Fire Department chaplain

April 18, 1940 – March 22, 2022
For 23 years, whenever there was a multiple-alarm fire in Buffalo, Monsignor Albert W. Clody would go to the scene. As Roman Catholic chaplain to the Buffalo Fire Department, he was on hand to counsel firefighters when someone perished in a blaze and comfort the families of those who died in the line of duty.
He rushed to North Division Street on Dec. 27, 1983, when a propane explosion killed seven people, including five firefighters, the greatest tragedy of fire department history. Five days later he delivered the homily at services for four of the men in St. Joseph Cathedral, which brought 5,000 firefighters to the city from as far away as Arizona.
He stepped down on New Year’s Day 2005 to take a sabbatical in California to do research on the state’s 21 historic Catholic missions but said he was ready to fill in for his successor as fire chaplain, if needed.
Then-Buffalo Fire Commissioner Michael L. D’Orazio told Buffalo News reporter Jay Tokasz that Monsignor Clody earned the respect of firefighters because of his deep love and understanding of the profession.
“He was a very calming presence in often difficult times for many,” D’Orazio said.
He died Tuesday in Buffalo under hospice care after a short illness. He was 81.
Born in Buffalo, the oldest of three children, he was the great-grandson of Louis J. Herrmann, one of the first paid chiefs after the city department became professional in 1880. His father, Albert W. Clody Sr., was an inspection supervisor at Trico.
Monsignor Clody told Tokasz in 2004 that he spent much of his childhood hanging around Engine 34 on Main Street.
“Every kid’s excited about fire engines,” he said. “I just never outgrew it.”
He never wavered from his first aspiration, either, which was to become a priest.
“When he was 5 or 6 years old, he used to walk down the aisles at church, blessing everyone,” his sister Ann L. Pizzuto said.
He attended St. Joseph University elementary school and was a 1957 graduate of Bishop Fallon High School. He went on to Diocesan Preparatory School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Niagara University in 1961.
At the same time, when he was 18, he joined the Erie County Civil Defense Auxiliary Fire Corps and assisted families affected by flooding after the Tewksbury Incident in January 1959, when a lake freighter rammed the Michigan Avenue lift bridge and blocked the ice-jammed Buffalo River, which overflowed.
He studied further at St. John Vianney Seminary and Catholic University in Washington, D.C. He was ordained in 1965 by Bishop James A. McNulty in St. Joseph Cathedral.
He had served with the Canaseraga Volunteer Fire Department before Bishop Edward Head appointed him fire chaplain in Buffalo in 1981. He was assistant chancellor of the Diocese of Buffalo from 1976 to 1985 and was director of diocesan cemeteries from 1977 to 1986. He was named a monsignor in 1984.
Before he was assigned as pastor of All Saints Church in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood in 1993, he was pastor of Immaculate Conception Church and was coordinator of the city’s West Side parishes. Previously, he had been an associate pastor at St. Mark Church in Buffalo and St. Christopher Church in the Town of Tonawanda.
At All Saints Church, Tokasz noted, Monsignor Clody had a radio scanner at his bedside and his rectory office was filled with firefighting memorabilia, including an old fire alarm box and the door from a 1954 Ward LaFrance pumper.
He received the Buffalo Fire Department Beneficiary Special Recognition Award in 1989 and was a board member of the Fire Bell Club of Buffalo.
He became pastor emeritus at All Saints in 2010 and moved to the lakeside community of Barcelona in Chautauqua County.
“He wanted to retire next to the water,” his sister said.
For the past 10 years, he had been chaplain for the Westfield Fire Department.
In addition to his sister, survivors include a niece and a great-nephew.
Bishop Michael W. Fisher will be the principal celebrant at a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St.