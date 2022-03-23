Monsignor Albert W. Clody, 81, longtime Buffalo Fire Department chaplain

April 18, 1940 – March 22, 2022

For 23 years, whenever there was a multiple-alarm fire in Buffalo, Monsignor Albert W. Clody would go to the scene. As Roman Catholic chaplain to the Buffalo Fire Department, he was on hand to counsel firefighters when someone perished in a blaze and comfort the families of those who died in the line of duty.

He rushed to North Division Street on Dec. 27, 1983, when a propane explosion killed seven people, including five firefighters, the greatest tragedy of fire department history. Five days later he delivered the homily at services for four of the men in St. Joseph Cathedral, which brought 5,000 firefighters to the city from as far away as Arizona.

He stepped down on New Year’s Day 2005 to take a sabbatical in California to do research on the state’s 21 historic Catholic missions but said he was ready to fill in for his successor as fire chaplain, if needed.

Then-Buffalo Fire Commissioner Michael L. D’Orazio told Buffalo News reporter Jay Tokasz that Monsignor Clody earned the respect of firefighters because of his deep love and understanding of the profession.

“He was a very calming presence in often difficult times for many,” D’Orazio said.