Misty Morgan, 84, Buffalo native topped the charts in 1970 with 'Tennessee Bird Walk'

May 23, 1936 – Jan. 1, 2021

Misty Morgan, the Buffalo-born singer who hit the top of the country music charts in 1970 with “Tennessee Bird Walk,” a humorous song she recorded with her husband, Jack Blanchard, died Jan. 1 in a hospital in Florida a week after she was diagnosed with cancer. She was 84.

Ms. Morgan and her husband were inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

They went on to have four more Top 40 country hits in the 1970s, including another novelty song, “Humphrey the Camel,” and a ballad, “Somewhere in Virginia in the Rain.”

Born Mary Ann Griffin in Buffalo, the oldest of three children, she attended Tonawanda High School. She lived in southern Ohio and had been married before she met Blanchard, also a Buffalo native, in Florida in the late 1950s.

She was singing and playing jazz piano in nightclubs and he was performing as a pianist and comedian.

“She had a band and I was a single,” Blanchard said. “We knew who each other were. We were working in Hollywood, Fla., in a place down there. I went in on a Monday night when I was off and that was when I first talked with her.