Misty Morgan, 84, Buffalo native topped the charts in 1970 with 'Tennessee Bird Walk'

May 23, 1936 – Jan. 1, 2021
Misty Morgan, the Buffalo-born singer who hit the top of the country music charts in 1970 with “Tennessee Bird Walk,” a humorous song she recorded with her husband, Jack Blanchard, died Jan. 1 in a hospital in Florida a week after she was diagnosed with cancer. She was 84.
Ms. Morgan and her husband were inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 2010.
They went on to have four more Top 40 country hits in the 1970s, including another novelty song, “Humphrey the Camel,” and a ballad, “Somewhere in Virginia in the Rain.”
Born Mary Ann Griffin in Buffalo, the oldest of three children, she attended Tonawanda High School. She lived in southern Ohio and had been married before she met Blanchard, also a Buffalo native, in Florida in the late 1950s.
She was singing and playing jazz piano in nightclubs and he was performing as a pianist and comedian.
“She had a band and I was a single,” Blanchard said. “We knew who each other were. We were working in Hollywood, Fla., in a place down there. I went in on a Monday night when I was off and that was when I first talked with her.
“I was a fan of Roger Miller,” he said. “I did comedy between singing and playing the piano. She was a better musician than I’ll ever be. She never sang flat in her life.”
Within a few months, they were working together in Miami and were married in 1959. Before long, they moved up to fancy supper clubs. During this time, she became Misty Morgan.
“She had released some records as Jacqueline Hyde,” Blanchard said, “but we wanted a good, attention-getting show business name. There were no Mistys out there then. She was the first one.”
They began releasing singles together on Miami’s Zodiac label in 1965.
“We knew this producer from the ‘Colgate Comedy Hour,’ ” Blanchard said, “and he told us, ‘Work out a new style of music that’s something different. And dress yourself up.’ ”
Blanchard said he and Ms. Morgan introduced their new look at an engagement in Key West.
“We dressed weird – it was called mod in those days – and people flocked in to see us,” he said. “After two weeks down there, we were offered to go to Nashville and record four songs. We met a DJ down there who had a new label, Wayside Records.”
The Nashville session produced Wayside’s first single, “Big Black Bird (Spirit of Our Love),” which went to No. 59 on the country music charts.
Then came “Tennessee Bird Walk,” which not only spent two weeks on top of the country charts, but also hit No. 23 on the pop charts.
A second novelty hit, “Humphrey the Camel,” struck No. 5 on the country charts and No. 78 on the pop charts.
Billboard magazine proclaimed them Country Duet of the Year and they were nominated for a Grammy.
“After ‘Tennessee Bird Walk,’ the world started to spin,” Blanchard said. “We were on the road for 20 years.”
In all, they put 15 singles on the country charts from the late 1960s through the mid ‘70s. One of six singles they released on Epic Records, “Just One More Song,” reached No. 23 in 1974.
“We were never country all the way,” Blanchard said. “We were jazz and rock. We were hoping to branch out and cross over.”
After they stopped touring, they became popular performers at a nightclub in Orlando, Fla., and did occasional one-night engagements and TV appearances.
They did not release any other new material until their “Back in Harmony” album in 1995. After that, they recorded for their own label, Velvet Saw Records, named after Blanchard’s nickname.
A 29-track anthology, “Weird Scenes inside the Birdhouse,” which compiled their songs from 1969 to 1973, appeared in 2005. An Australian record company released a retrospective of all their work in three 29-song albums.
In recent years, they lived in Leesburg, Fla.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a sister, Virginia “Ginny” Proefrock.