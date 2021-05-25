Milner J. Forster, 94, WWII vet was longtime Blasdell pharmacist

Aug. 6, 1926 – May 20, 2021
Anyone who was in a hurry had to think twice before going to Forster's Pharmacy in Blasdell, said a granddaughter of Milner J. Forster, who owned and operated the business for 27 years.
"My grandfather often said that everyone needs love, and he embodied that ideal every day from behind his pharmacist’s desk," granddaughter Jennifer Daly Parker, a doctor of osteopathy, said in her eulogy. "He knew every customer who walked into his store by their first name. He always asked about their families and no matter what their answer, if there was a need, he offered help. Long story short, no one ever made a 'quick trip' to Forster’s Pharmacy. Rather, my grandfather made it feel as if people were visiting with family."
"He enjoyed making everybody laugh," said Mr. Forster's daughter, Lynn Daly, who followed in her father's footsteps as a pharmacist. "He called people by their names, he was very personable and a kind, generous person."
"Forster’s Pharmacy was a community staple that not only offered great service but a friendly and safe place where people came to see a familiar face and share whatever problems they were experiencing," Dr. Parker said.
Mr. Forster died in Fox Run at Orchard Park, where he had lived for almost 10 years. The World War II Army veteran was 94.
He was born in South Buffalo, the first child and only son of Clarence J. and Alma R. Ehman Forster. A graduate of Burgard Vocational High School, he enlisted in the Army on Dec. 14, 1944, serving in the Pacific Theater. His daughter said that while Mr. Forster didn't talk much about his service, he mentioned that he was in China and headed for Okinawa when the war ended.
He received the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign medal, the World War II Victory Medal, the Army of Occupation medal and the Good Conduct medal.
With the help of the GI Bill, Mr. Forster attended the University at Buffalo's School of Pharmacy, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1952. On July 12 of the same year, he married Virginia A. Kutzner at Holy Angels Church.
He opened Forster's Pharmacy in 1959 on South Park Avenue in Blasdell. Two years later, he moved the business across the street to 3713 South Park Ave., where he operated it for 25 years. He also co-owned Eden Pharmacy and Wanakah Pharmacy for a while.
He was a member of the Pharmacists Association of Western New York and the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York.
After he retired, his daughter Lynn Daly and her husband Don Daly operated the pharmacy, with their son Christopher, who is also a pharmacist, until 2016.
Mr. Forster joined the South Shore Rotary Club in 1956 and remained active for decades, serving as president. In 1999, he financially sponsored a girl from Mexico who needed a heart procedure at Buffalo's Children's Hospital. At the time, he told a writer, "This is a situation where you can do something for somebody else less fortunate than yourself," and added, "Rotary has been a part of my life since 1956 and has given me fellowship and friendship. It has also provided me with the opportunity to perform service work that I couldn't do as an individual."
Mr. Forster "took great interest in the many charity projects undertaken by the group," Dr. Parker said. "He organized many a spaghetti dinner that helped raise significant funds for charity."
He received Rotary's Paul Harris Fellow Award.
The Forsters enjoyed traveling the world, visiting Argentina, Germany, Italy, Thailand and Australia.
Mr. Forster enjoyed swimming and fishing, and was a member of the Springville Country Club for so long that he achieved Legacy Member status, which included free rounds of golf. He was an avid skier at Kissing Bridge and Holiday Valley, where he was given a free season pass when he turned 75.
"I’m sure they were thinking, 'How much can this old man really use this?' " his granddaughter said. "Well, the joke was on them. He skied at least two or three times a week that year. He continued to ski until he was 90 years old."
Mr. Forster loved spending time with his grandchildren, taking them for rides on his lawnmower, hikes in the woods and to play putt-putt golf and ride go-carts. "I think we went so many times, the business knew us by our first names," his granddaughter said. He also attended many of their games, concerts and other events, she said.
His wife died on May 21, 2008.
Besides his daughter Lynn Daly, Mr. Forster is survived by a son, David; another daughter, Nancy Plascyk; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services have been held.