Milner J. Forster, 94, WWII vet was longtime Blasdell pharmacist

He was born in South Buffalo, the first child and only son of Clarence J. and Alma R. Ehman Forster. A graduate of Burgard Vocational High School, he enlisted in the Army on Dec. 14, 1944, serving in the Pacific Theater. His daughter said that while Mr. Forster didn't talk much about his service, he mentioned that he was in China and headed for Okinawa when the war ended.

He received the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign medal, the World War II Victory Medal, the Army of Occupation medal and the Good Conduct medal.

With the help of the GI Bill, Mr. Forster attended the University at Buffalo's School of Pharmacy, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1952. On July 12 of the same year, he married Virginia A. Kutzner at Holy Angels Church.

He opened Forster's Pharmacy in 1959 on South Park Avenue in Blasdell. Two years later, he moved the business across the street to 3713 South Park Ave., where he operated it for 25 years. He also co-owned Eden Pharmacy and Wanakah Pharmacy for a while.

He was a member of the Pharmacists Association of Western New York and the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York.

After he retired, his daughter Lynn Daly and her husband Don Daly operated the pharmacy, with their son Christopher, who is also a pharmacist, until 2016.