Millard R. Kreinheder III, 71, 'Boardin' Bob' was snowboarding pioneer

July 11, 1949 – Jan. 12, 2021
When young snowboarders began to hit ski slopes in the 1980s and 1990s, many skiers had negative reactions, ranging from skepticism to outright hostility.
Not Millard Robert Kreinheder III, an instructor at Holiday Valley Ski Resort in Ellicottville. He embraced the new sport.
"With skiing I felt kind of limited," Mr. Kreinheder told a NeXt correspondent in 2001. "I discovered a lot I could do with a snowboard that I couldn't do with my skis."
Mr. Kreinheder taught himself snowboarding and went on to teach it to others at Holiday Valley. In 2006 he was hired to teach snowboarding in Aspen Snowmass, Colo. Over 32 years, he instructed thousands of snowboarders in "the art of carving the perfect turn," his family said.
Mr. Kreinheder, who moved back to Western New York in June, was admitted on Jan. 2 to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, suffering from Covid-19. He died there on Jan. 12, 2021. He was 71.
Mr. Kreinheder, known as "Bob," was born on July 11, 1949, in Hamburg, the oldest of three children of Millard Robert and Lorene Kreinheder Jr.
His family said Mr. Kreinheder grew up in Hamburg with "few worries and a lot of fun," riding horses and skiing with the family at Kissing Bridge.
He attended the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where he was a member of the Sitzmarkers Ski Club. At college he met Rosemary A. Hegeman of Milwaukee; they married on Dec. 13, 1969.
Mr. Kreinheder's first job, in his youth, was as the engineer of a kiddie train for a local carnival.
Later, he worked at the family business, Country Manor Galleries furniture store on Transit Road in Amherst. In the early 1980s, Mr. Kreinheder computerized the store’s operation by programming a primitive computer.
But his passion was winter sports.
"Dad taught snow sports for as far back as I can remember," said Mr. Kreinheder's daughter, Bonnie Kordasiewicz. He began teaching skiing at Glenwood Acres, which later became Kissing Bridge, then around 1982 he became a ski instructor at Holiday Valley.
"In the late '80s and early '90s he became obsessed with carving the perfect turn and was frustrated trying to do so on skis – when he bent the ski around a beautiful turn the bend would pop his boot out of the ski binding," his daughter said. "He explored snowboarding, wanting to learn something new and expand his snow sports horizons. With no formal instruction programs, he self-taught and earned some very obnoxious bruises in the process – never letting that slow him down."
"Dad was adamant about teaching everyone to fall properly to avoid injury," his daughter said. He told the NeXt correspondent that beginners should, "Practice falling. Learn to roll in a backwards somersault when you fall."
He would say, "If you're not falling, you're not trying hard enough," his daughter remembered.
In the mid-1990s, Mr. Kreinheder started the snowboard instruction team at Holiday Valley and was named director of the Snowboard School, earning the nickname "Boardin' Bob."
Mrs. Kreinheder worked as a senior account executive for WGRZ-TV from 1989 to 1999. She died of breast cancer on Nov. 29, 2000, after they had been married 30 years.
"Around 2004 Dad made a trip out to Aspen for a ski adventure and fell in love with the area," his daughter said. He was hired to teach snowboarding and moved there in 2006. He retired and moved back to Western New York in June.
"Dad was always up for an adventure," Kordasiewicz said, "whether it be bicycling, skiing, snowboarding, hiking, hang-gliding, bungee jumping, water skiing ... He was always ready with, 'I'd like to try that.' "
Besides his daughter Bonnie Kordasiewicz, Mr. Kreinheder is survived by a son, Paul R. “Ryan” Kreinheder; a brother, Rodney Reed Kreinheder; a sister, Kari Swainston; a grandson; two step-grandchildren; and a step-great-granddaughter.
Later in the year, the family hopes to gather a group to hike the Holiday Valley and Aspen ski slopes, where they will raise a toast to him.