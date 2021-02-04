Millard R. Kreinheder III, 71, 'Boardin' Bob' was snowboarding pioneer

He attended the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where he was a member of the Sitzmarkers Ski Club. At college he met Rosemary A. Hegeman of Milwaukee; they married on Dec. 13, 1969.

Mr. Kreinheder's first job, in his youth, was as the engineer of a kiddie train for a local carnival.

Later, he worked at the family business, Country Manor Galleries furniture store on Transit Road in Amherst. In the early 1980s, Mr. Kreinheder computerized the store’s operation by programming a primitive computer.

But his passion was winter sports.

"Dad taught snow sports for as far back as I can remember," said Mr. Kreinheder's daughter, Bonnie Kordasiewicz. He began teaching skiing at Glenwood Acres, which later became Kissing Bridge, then around 1982 he became a ski instructor at Holiday Valley.

"In the late '80s and early '90s he became obsessed with carving the perfect turn and was frustrated trying to do so on skis – when he bent the ski around a beautiful turn the bend would pop his boot out of the ski binding," his daughter said. "He explored snowboarding, wanting to learn something new and expand his snow sports horizons. With no formal instruction programs, he self-taught and earned some very obnoxious bruises in the process – never letting that slow him down."