Mildred L. Speers,100, nurse in World War II who received French Legion of Honor Medal

June 12, 1921 – Jan. 21, 2022
Many men and women left their families to serve in World War II.
But of that vast number, a noteworthy award distinguished the service of Mildred L. Speers – the French Legion of Honor Medal, Chevalier.
The medal was awarded to Mrs. Speers because it is “given to people who aided in the liberation of France,” said Craig Speers, her son. His mother had treated French resistance fighters and French civilians.
After receiving the French honor, when she was 98, Mrs. Speers was “very very proud of it,” Speers said.
Mrs. Speers, who went from her studies at the Buffalo State Hospital School of Nursing to a career that included service in the U.S. First Army and the 96th Evacuation Hospital, died Jan. 21 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, from health complications following a fall. She was 100.
She had been a resident of Brothers of Mercy in Clarence.
When giving Mrs. Speers the award for her service in December 2019, Honorary Consul Pascal Soares had said of her, according story that same month in The Buffalo News: “We French will never forget what those men and women did – what you did – to restore our freedom.”
“I want to pay a special tribute to Madame Mildred Speers, a nurse who, more than 70 years ago, risked her young life for the freedom of France and Europe,” Soares said at the time.
A Lackawanna native, the former Mildred Budimirovich, known to friends as "Millie," had graduated in 1942 from Buffalo State Hospital's school of nursing, which had a three-year program of study.
During her World War II service, which began in 1943 and lasted until her honorable discharge in 1946, Mrs. Speers attained the rank of first lieutenant. She was assigned to the 96th Evacuation Hospital in the European theater. Her service in the U.S. First Army brought her to, among other places, Belgium, Holland and France.
His mother would talk about some aspects of her military service, Speers said.
“She liked to talk about where she was during the war,” Speers said. But, on the other hand, when it came to the specifics about the treatment of the wounded, “she didn’t really like to get into it.”
While serving in the war, Mrs. Speers and others had treated all sorts of different people from different nations, including concentration camp survivors.
“At one point, they were actually inside Bergen-Belsen concentration camp,” Speers said. “That was a horrible thing to encounter, but that wasn’t the only horrible thing” they had faced.
“You think of 'M*A*S*H' times 10,” Speers said.
After her service in the war, she worked as an emergency room nurse at Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital.
She belonged to Christ the King parish for 62 years.
Over the years, she had lived in Snyder, as well as in the Blocher Homes.
In November 1945, she married Harold W. Speers in New York City.
Her husband died in 2010.
Survivors include a son, Craig Edward Speers; a daughter, Kimberly Ann Speers; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Russo.