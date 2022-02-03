Mildred L. Speers,100, nurse in World War II who received French Legion of Honor Medal

+2 WWII nurse, now 98 and living in Williamsville, awarded France's Legion of Honor As a 23-year-old Army nurse just three years out of school, Mildred Speers danced with the French in the streets of Paris to celebrate the end of World War II. Nearly 75 years later, the French are celebrating Speers, as

“I want to pay a special tribute to Madame Mildred Speers, a nurse who, more than 70 years ago, risked her young life for the freedom of France and Europe,” Soares said at the time.

A Lackawanna native, the former Mildred Budimirovich, known to friends as "Millie," had graduated in 1942 from Buffalo State Hospital's school of nursing, which had a three-year program of study.

During her World War II service, which began in 1943 and lasted until her honorable discharge in 1946, Mrs. Speers attained the rank of first lieutenant. She was assigned to the 96th Evacuation Hospital in the European theater. Her service in the U.S. First Army brought her to, among other places, Belgium, Holland and France.

His mother would talk about some aspects of her military service, Speers said.

“She liked to talk about where she was during the war,” Speers said. But, on the other hand, when it came to the specifics about the treatment of the wounded, “she didn’t really like to get into it.”

While serving in the war, Mrs. Speers and others had treated all sorts of different people from different nations, including concentration camp survivors.