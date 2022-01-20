Michele D. Johnson, 54, fought property flipping on Buffalo's East Side

Active in other community renewal and charitable efforts since then, she died unexpectedly in her home on Christmas Day. She was 54.

Born in Buffalo, she grew up in Amherst and attended Sweet Home High School. After studying early childhood education for a year at Erie Community College, she worked in a clinic assisting AIDS/HIV patients.

She first saw her husband Wendell Johnson when she stopped at a gas station where he was working, her daughter Destiny Johnson said, then met him again at a party. They were married July 27, 1987, and adopted four children. They had rented a home in North Buffalo before moving to the East Side.

As she developed her campaign against flipping, she tracked internet sales by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She found that HUD sold up to 10 houses a week in Buffalo, most of them to out-of-state investors who resold them on eBay without repairing them. In the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, she identified 219 houses that had been flipped in two years.

“I have seen firsthand the devastation it has caused to neighborhoods already in crisis,” she told the State Assembly hearing.