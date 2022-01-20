Michele D. Johnson, 54, fought property flipping on Buffalo's East Side

Feb. 28, 1967 – Dec. 25, 2021
After Michele D. Johnson and her husband bought a home on Buffalo’s East Side in the early 2000s, she started looking into why so many houses on nearby streets were derelict and abandoned.
She soon discovered that many were owned by out-of-state investors, who snapped them up cheaply at tax sales and foreclosure auctions and planned to make a quick profit by flipping them, reselling them at a higher price without fixing them up. In many cases, she learned, repairing them would have cost more than they were worth.
She began a campaign to save her neighborhood from flipping. A newspaper article about her caught the attention of State Supreme Court Justice Henry J. Nowak, who then was a City Court judge presiding over the city’s Housing Court. After they talked and exchanged emails, she became the court’s liaison to the community.
She testified before a State Assembly hearing on flipping in December 2004 and when Mayor Anthony Masiello appointed an Anti-Flipping Task Force a few months later, she was its most prominent founding member. It succeeded in cracking down on unscrupulous property traders.
“As a result of this task force,” she said in late 2006, “I think Buffalo is now known as the city not to (mess) with when it comes to flipping.”
Active in other community renewal and charitable efforts since then, she died unexpectedly in her home on Christmas Day. She was 54.
Born in Buffalo, she grew up in Amherst and attended Sweet Home High School. After studying early childhood education for a year at Erie Community College, she worked in a clinic assisting AIDS/HIV patients.
She first saw her husband Wendell Johnson when she stopped at a gas station where he was working, her daughter Destiny Johnson said, then met him again at a party. They were married July 27, 1987, and adopted four children. They had rented a home in North Buffalo before moving to the East Side.
As she developed her campaign against flipping, she tracked internet sales by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She found that HUD sold up to 10 houses a week in Buffalo, most of them to out-of-state investors who resold them on eBay without repairing them. In the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, she identified 219 houses that had been flipped in two years.
“I have seen firsthand the devastation it has caused to neighborhoods already in crisis,” she told the State Assembly hearing.
“She didn’t have to research it, she had credibility because she was living it,” Nowak said. “It didn’t matter if the problem was big or small. She would put a spotlight on it unlike anybody else. She came to court every Wednesday, often bringing her daughter Destiny with her. And she didn’t get paid for her time.”
In 2006, she produced and appeared in a documentary film, “Flipping,” touring blighted neighborhoods and interviewing the people who lived there.
She became involved with efforts to revitalize the Central Terminal and joined with activists Chris Byrd of the Response to Love Center and Michael Miller of the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. to found Broadway Fillmore Alive, which promoted positive developments in the neighborhood. She also helped establish Buffalo ReUse Inc., which collects architectural features from buildings facing demolition and finds new purposes for them.
After her oldest son James died from a fall at work in 2009, she devoted herself to preserving his memory by helping others. She established the James W. Johnson Project, working through St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy to provide gifts and clothing to inner-city families.
That developed into Buffalo Dream Weavers, which gave copies of James’ favorite game, Candy Land, to kindergarten students and Easter baskets to youngsters at St. Luke’s Mission. It expanded into an organization of 2,000 volunteers collecting coats, gloves, hats and other items for the needy. After she broke a leg in 2019 and spent time in a rehabilitation center, she was inspired to start making “blessing bags” to provide joy for seniors in nursing homes.
She also maintained a blog and did an online radio program for WNYMedia.
Survivors include her husband, Wendell; two daughters, Destiny and Cassie Johnson; a son, Tony; and her parents, Maureen Kovach and Daniel Diemert.
A celebration of her life was held Jan. 2 in Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave.