Feb. 17, 1958 – Feb. 10, 2023

Michael N. Steffan began getting serious about writing poetry in the late 1980s, when he had a long commute from his home in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains to his information technology job with Verizon in Manhattan.

By the mid 1990s, his poems were being accepted for publication by small literary magazines and he was submissions editor for a few years for Feelings Poetry Journal.

He became a mentor for the PEN Prison Writing Program and, after a move to southeastern Pennsylvania, presented appearances by other notable poets as curator of the Riverside Reading Series in Easton, Pa., from 1996 to 2002.

In 1997, he received the Rock River Poetry Prize and the Cecilia Parsons Miller Award from the Pennsylvania Poetry Society. He then went on to complete the Master of Fine Arts Creative Writing Program at Vermont College in Montpelier, Vt., in 2000.

The first of his five poetry collections, "No Good at Sea," was published by Legible Press in 2002.

The others followed after his return to the Buffalo area – "Heart Murmur" in 2009, "Bad Behavior" in 2012 and "Blood Narrative" in 2021. A fifth collection, "In the Factory of Loathing," is expected to be released in 2024 by Fernwood Press of Oregon.

He died unexpectedly in Mercy Hospital on Feb. 10, a week before his 65th birthday, after he was stricken ill in his South Buffalo home.

Born in Buffalo, his father Franklyn C. Steffan was a lineman for an electrical construction company and a deacon at St. John Gualbert Catholic Church. He was a 1976 graduate of Bishop Turner High School, where he was a member of the school's Little Theatre Group.

He attended college for a year in New York City, then found a job in data processing with what was then New York Telephone Co. He later completed a degree in business management from Empire State College.

Mr. Steffan retired from Verizon in the late 2000s, then worked part-time in information technology for Beutner Laboratories on Harlem Road.

He reconnected with his high school girlfriend, the former Sandra Dudziak, and they were married in a Halloween-themed ceremony in October 2016.

He traveled throughout New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts to give readings of his poetry and joined the Just Buffalo Literary Center in 2021.

He contemplated the onset of his senior years in a recent unpublished poem entitled "Extended Warranty":

We all should have been born with one —

a lifetime promise to fix or replace, for free,

any part of us not up to snuff —

proving beyond a shadow of a doubt

that God really backs his products. I mean,

what if I break again next month,

and vertebrae are suddenly out of stock,

or perhaps I suffer some minor nuisance —

itchiness, bad gas, spores, lesions —

but repair costs are through the roof,

or worse, if there’s a supply chain issue

and parts are hard to find? Don’t I deserve

some steadfast vote of confidence?

Yes, I agreed to toil on this planet,

to help those in need and recycle,

but I didn’t sign up for a quadruple bypass,

or the back pain I pointlessly drag

around by its white-hot nerves.

Where’s my fix, my trade-up?

I’m filing a complaint with the manufacturer;

I’d still like to take a good, strong pee,

maybe run again, a mile or two, anyway,

but this carcass is unacceptable,

all these clogged hoses, bad wiring,

paint blistering in late sun, my chassis

squatting on cinder blocks with all the others

in a vast and crowded junkyard.

In addition to his wife, a retired administrative assistant for the University at Buffalo Foundation, survivors include a daughter, Emily Steffan; a sister, Dorothy Guzzo; and nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held Friday in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.