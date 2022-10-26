Michael N. Coppola, 73, executive and marketing expert who took Tops Markets to new heights

Aug. 25, 1948 – Aug. 21, 2022

Michael N. Coppola saw one of his grandest achievements come to life on April 14, 1991.

Nobody had ever seen a store quite like the Tops International Market, which opened that day on Maple Road in Amherst. It was the largest supermarket in the state. Mr. Coppola and another Tops Markets vice president, Robert Castellani, had traveled the world picking up ideas for it.

It boasted the largest in-store supermarket bakery in the nation. On its shelves were 12,000 specialty food items. Ethnic offerings had special areas, reflecting the growing diversity of the nearby University at Buffalo. Among the features Mr. Coppola showed the media on a preview tour was a room designed exclusively for cooking demonstrations.

Widely recognized as a marketing expert, he died unexpectedly during a cruise to Iceland on Aug. 21, four days before his 74th birthday.

Mr. Coppola was born in Buffalo, the oldest of 10 children. His father, Joseph R. Coppola, was a professor of accounting at Canisius College.

He went to Christ the King School in Snyder and was still attending Canisius High School when he began working as a cart boy and bottle sorter at a Tops store at Main Street and Kensington Avenue at the age of 16.

He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business administration and management at Canisius College and was promoted to Tops headquarters.

At Tops, he created the Vix Deep Discount chain of drug stores, and later developed Vix's in-store Herbs nutrition centers. As a vice president and marketing director, he oversaw all merchandising for 60 Tops Markets stores, 75 Wilson Farms stores and 11 B-Kwik stores.

Mr. Coppola developed larger and larger stores and introduced innovations. The Tops that opened in 1990 at George Urban Boulevard and Union Road in Cheektowaga boasted a refrigerated beer keg room, which was uncommon at the time, and a frozen food section bigger than many whole convenience stores.

After the Dutch company Royal Ahold acquired Tops in 1991, Mr. Coppola became second in command under president Lawrence Castellani, son of company founder Armand Castellani.

Asked about the secret to his success, Mr. Coppola told The Buffalo News in 1994, "People who work hard tend to be the first chosen for promotion. Attitude is 75 percent of the battle. You have to focus on what's best for the company over what's good for you personally. If you do what's right, the financial reward will follow."

He departed in 1997, shortly after Castellani took a post with the parent company. With two other Tops executives, he founded VitaminCity Nutritional Essentials Discount Club Stores, which grew to five locations in the area before it was sold to Vitamin World in 2000.

"He was super into health and wellness," his daughter Jennifer Coppola said. "That's where he got the idea to open a vitamin store. He could tell you every vitamin, why it existed and why you needed it."

Mr. Coppola left Buffalo in 2001 and moved to Roanoke, Va., to rejoin Lawrence Castellani, who had become chief executive officer of Advance Auto Parts. Succeeding Castellani as CEO of Advance after he retired in 2004, he concentrated on increasing sales. He remodeled many of the company's stores and presided over the opening of its 3,000th location in 2006.

"He changed that company," his daughter said. "He took it public. I remember him ringing the bell at the (New York) stock exchange."

After he stepped away from Advance in 2007, Mr. Coppola was sought after as a consultant to established companies and a mentor to young entrepreneurs. He moved from Roanoke to Charlotte, N.C., for its better airline connections, and traveled extensively to offer his expertise.

A Food Division chairman for the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, he assisted in fundraising for many charities. He was active with Boys Town of Italy, which named him its Man of the Year in 1993. He served on the Canisius College Board of Regents and was given the college's Distinguished Alumni Award in 2016.

In recent years, he traveled for pleasure and was a member of several travel clubs. His travel partner often was one of his brothers.

Survivors include three daughters, Jennifer Coppola, Jill Leuer and Michelle Coppola; a son, Jeffrey; seven brothers, Leonard, Joseph, John "Jack," Peter, Paul, Robert and Richard; a sister, Donna Cavalliari; and seven grandchildren. Another sister, Mary Fritz, died in 2009.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Michael Catholic Church, 651 Washington St.

Mayor Byron W. Brown, in recognition of his achievements, has issued a memorial proclamation declaring Saturday "Michael N. Coppola Day."