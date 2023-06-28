June 14, 1947 – June 20, 2023

Michael J. Neumeister, who served as chief accountant for the City of Buffalo before becoming comptroller for the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority, died June 20 in his East Aurora home. He was 76.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of four children and the son of a bookkeeper, he grew up in the University District and was an honor student at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, graduating in 1965. He was a standout rower on the 1964 crew team that went to the National Crew Finals and a guard on the undefeated Saints football team in his senior year.

A 1969 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, he studied at the University of Toledo Law School, then returned to Buffalo to work as a certified public accountant.

He was associated with Fiddler & Co. and Clarence Rainess & Co., which provided accounting services for municipal governments and school districts. In 1978, he was named chief Buffalo city accountant to succeed Richard E. Dasher, with whom he had worked for about a year.

He was the top aide to longtime City Comptroller Richard E. Whelan until July 1987, when he resigned to join Public Financial Management Inc., an affiliate of Marine Midland Bank, as a managing consultant and manager of the Buffalo office.

He was chosen by the NFTA board of directors from among 22 applicants in March 1988 to become the fiscally troubled agency's comptroller, a key part of the team under new executive director Alfred H. Savage.

Mr. Neumeister remained in the post when Savage left to head the Chicago Transit Authority in 1990, but was replaced the following year.

He then was a financial analyst and vice president at Evensen Dodge, an independent financial advisory firm to state and local government. As fiscal adviser to the Town of Amherst, he improved its credit rating and helped the town save money as it paid off the bonds for what was then the Pepsi Center.

He left in 2002 to start Capital Markets Advisors LLC, with an office in Orchard Park. Clients included the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls and the Erie County Water Authority. He retired in 2014.

He was chosen to serve on the exclusive National Council on Governmental Accounting and was inducted into the St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute Hall of Fame with the 1964 football team.

Former president of the Notre Dame Club of Buffalo, he was elected to the national board of directors of the Notre Dame Alumni Association. He also was active in the Orchard Park Country Club and served as treasurer. He ran unsuccessfully for the Orchard Park Town Board in 2001.

He was a former council president of St. Joseph-University Catholic Parish. After moving to Orchard Park, he attended St. Bernadette Catholic Church and then Our Lady of Victory Basilica.

In retirement, he traveled extensively, visiting six continents and spending winters in Florida. He moved to East Aurora in 2020.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, the former Janette Crane, a teacher and guidance counselor; two sons, Ryan M. and Bradley C.; two sisters, Mary Clark and Kathy Danahy; a brother, Richard "Rick," and four grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road at South Park Avenue, Lackawanna.