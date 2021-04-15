Michael J. Anelli, 86, beloved principal at two Buffalo schools

July 15, 1934 – March 30, 2021
Michael J. Anelli left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of students as a principal at not one, but two Buffalo schools.
At Riverside High School, where he began as a history teacher, he is fondly remembered for how well he related with his students and encouraged them.
Transferred to City Honors School to help with its transition into a new building, he strengthened its identity and fostered programs that live on more than 25 years after his retirement.
“He was the principal when I graduated,” said Ann Maliszczak, president of the Riverside High School Alumni Association, “and he was just an all-around good guy. He took an interest in every student. Everybody said he set them on the right track.”
Tributes from both schools have poured in since he died March 30 at age 86 in his home in Clarence Center after a period of declining health.
“That school was his life,” City Honors graduate Jake Halpern wrote on Mr. Anelli’s memory page on dignitymemorial.com, “and his dedication set the tone for all of us. ... He was the consummate gentleman and diplomat, managing such an eclectic, opinionated and sometimes quarrelsome lot of students, teachers and parents.”
Others recalled his sense of humor. Bradley Ware, a 1967 Riverside graduate, recalled, “When Mr. Anelli broke his leg skiing, he soon returned to his duties as Riverside’s assistant principal in a wheelchair – to which he had added a large ‘No Riders’ sign. That light touch was always a partner to his serious mission ... ”
Don Erb, a 1965 Riverside grad, noted, “He would make history class a lot of fun. During my senior year, he had all the homeroom over to his house for a cookout. ... He always made a point to attend our class reunions.”
He famously made an appearance in 2019 at a meeting of the Riverside Alumni Association that was chronicled by columnist Sean Kirst in The Buffalo News.
They met at Sportsmens Tavern, whose owner Dwane Hall spent time in Mr. Anelli’s office for skipping school. Hall left Riverside without graduating and joined the Marines.
“I hear you’ve got free beer,” Kirst reported Mr. Anelli saying as he arrived and shook Hall’s hand inside the door.
After the alumni lured Hall into their meeting, they surprised him with an honorary cap and gown.
Kirst reported that Mr. Anelli, “the same guy who once brought down the disciplinary hammer – officially handed over the diploma and the scene transformed into a blizzard of hugs.”
Born in Buffalo, the third of four children, Mr. Anelli grew up in South Buffalo and was a 1952 graduate of South Park High School.
The only member of his family to attend college, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University at Buffalo in 1956 and completed his master’s of education degree at UB in 1961.
Mr. Anelli began teaching history at Riverside in the late 1950s, then became assistant principal and principal.
“Originally, he thought that he might be an attorney,” his niece Karin Kaye said, “but he fell in love with history. He really enjoyed teaching and learned he could be a good administrator as well.”
In 1980, he was assigned to City Honors and guided the transfer to the Fosdick-Masten Park building on East North Street.
During his tenure at City Honors, Mr. Anelli was credited with initiating and supporting schoolwide festivals, creative events, an annual camping trip to promote goodwill and additional college-level advanced placement courses. He also oversaw the International Baccalaureate program.
He gave the school its motto, Scientia Causa Scientiae – Knowledge for the Sake of Knowledge.
The City Honors Foundation presents an annual award named in his honor for outstanding service to the school.
After retiring in 1995, Mr. Anelli became active in Kids Voting New York, which introduced students to the process of casting ballots in elections. He served on its steering committee and was its liaison with the Buffalo schools.
“He never lost his love of teaching students,” said Kaye, an elementary school teacher whose husband Michael Sparcino also teaches elementary grades.
“He would come to our classrooms and read to them,” she said. “He played kickball with my husband’s second grade class.”
For many years, Mr. Anelli lived on Grand Island next to his mother and his two unmarried siblings. After his sister Mary Ann died in 2019, he moved to Clarence Center to be near his niece and her husband.
On Grand Island, he was a parishioner at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.
He was an avid reader and traveled extensively in the U.S. and Europe.
In addition to his niece, survivors include a sister, Marlene A. Kaye; and cousins.
One of his former Riverside students, the Rev. Leon J. Biernat, pastor of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, presided at services April 5 in Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home in Amherst.