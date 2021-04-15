Michael J. Anelli, 86, beloved principal at two Buffalo schools

July 15, 1934 – March 30, 2021

Michael J. Anelli left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of students as a principal at not one, but two Buffalo schools.

At Riverside High School, where he began as a history teacher, he is fondly remembered for how well he related with his students and encouraged them.

Transferred to City Honors School to help with its transition into a new building, he strengthened its identity and fostered programs that live on more than 25 years after his retirement.

“He was the principal when I graduated,” said Ann Maliszczak, president of the Riverside High School Alumni Association, “and he was just an all-around good guy. He took an interest in every student. Everybody said he set them on the right track.”

Tributes from both schools have poured in since he died March 30 at age 86 in his home in Clarence Center after a period of declining health.

“That school was his life,” City Honors graduate Jake Halpern wrote on Mr. Anelli’s memory page on dignitymemorial.com, “and his dedication set the tone for all of us. ... He was the consummate gentleman and diplomat, managing such an eclectic, opinionated and sometimes quarrelsome lot of students, teachers and parents.”