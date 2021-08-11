 Skip to main content
Michael F. Hopkins, 68, poet, educator, jazz critic and social commentator
Michael F. Hopkins, 68, poet, educator, jazz critic and social commentator

HOPKINS, Michael

Dec. 15, 1952 – Aug. 4, 2021

When Michael F. Hopkins decided to adopt an African name, he went to the Yoruba language and chose Ajamu, which means “he fights for what he wants.”

A poet, educator and jazz critic for more than 40 years, he also was an outspoken social commentator and oversaw an ongoing forum, “A Deeper Groove,” which addressed jazz, graphic novels and other cultural matters.

A fan noted on Facebook that Mr. Hopkins “was a man of many talents. The fact that he didn’t back down from debate endeared him to many ... ”

He died Aug. 4 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a brief illness. He was 68.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of three children, he attended School 87 and was a graduate of Kensington High School.

He attended the University at Buffalo, earning a bachelor’s degree in English, then went on to complete a master’s degree in American studies in 1991.

As an instructor in UB’s Department of African-American Studies from 1979 to 1994, Mr. Hopkins created and taught the first courses ever offered on the fantasy comic book "ElfQuest," the Pulitzer prize-winning cartoon "Doonesbury" and acclaimed Black science fiction author Octavia E. Butler.

He later worked as a book processor at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library from 1996 to 2010.

He wrote essays and critiques for The Black Scholar, Contact II and the international jazz magazine Coda. His first published collection of poetry, “A Kind of Twilight,” appeared in 1988.

Mr. Hopkins cited Black poets Gwendolyn Brooks and Ted Joans as influences. His poems often focused on jazz artists and iconic Black heroes and were featured regularly in The Buffalo News. A collection of his writings, “Personal Words,” was published in 2019.

Survivors include two sisters, Kathleen F. Hopkins and Suzanne Estell; a niece and a nephew.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore.

